Live! Friendly minute by minute between Colombia and Germany

The fourth confrontation between Colombia and Germany has as a special component that the national team has not yet beaten the Teutons, and the possibility is more latent than ever, due to its low level of performance in the last matches it has played, however, The match is expected to be very intense.

Through a new era of players, Colombia hopes to surprise in this friendly match, which could be historic if it wins, because in the three matches they have had, the national team has only added two points out of nine possible.

Follow the minute by minute of this meeting here:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

