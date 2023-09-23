LIVE: Great digital debate by the Government of Antioquia

Within the framework of a new regional democratic day, in which Medellín will select the person who will direct the city’s destinies. KienyKe.com and the CES University of the capital of Antioquia They come together to carry out a debate that emphasizes respect for the ideas, proposals and political positions of all candidates.

The objective of this debate is to achieve a fundamental scenario so that voters can evaluate and compare the different perspectives and solutions proposed by the candidates for the position of mayor with respect to four thematic axes; One Health (human, animal and ecosystem health), fight against hunger and child malnutrition, Equity, inclusion and citizenship and Climate change, biodiversity and disasters.

This democratic space aims to provide the student public and citizens with a deep understanding of the work plans that the candidates for the Mayor of Medellín are proposing.

The meeting will take place next September 27 at the Guillermo Cárdenas Jaramillo Theater of the CES University of Medellín, starting at 9:00 in the morning, and will be broadcast live through KienyKe.com social networks.

It is important to remember that the meeting seeks to establish a constructive dialogue with the candidates, focusing on listening to and debating proposals under a non-aggression pact. In this space, the center of attention will be exclusively the proposals for the city and the roadmap that the next ruler of the capital of Paisa will carry out.

The debate, to which an invitation was extended to all applicants, will be moderated by Gisela Saldarriaga, regional editor of KienyKe.com, Manuel Acevedo, rector of the CES University, and the professor of the same university institution, Diego Martín Buitrago.

