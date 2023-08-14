LIVE | Presidential Debate 2023

The 2021 presidential debate, organized by the CNE, was criticized for its lack of dynamism. In the Ecuador Debate 2023 Manual, changes have been made to avoid a repeat of the error. Photo: CNE.

The stage of the debate between the presidential candidates was illuminated at 7:00 p.m. this Saturday, August 13, 2023, with a forecast of three hours, considering the spaces dedicated to electoral propaganda.

The beginning was marked by a moment of silence in honor of the late presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio, who lost his life last Wednesday in Quito.

In the segment dedicated to the presentation of biographies and work plans, the National Electoral Council (CNE) incorporated an audio announcing the registration of Christian Zurita as a replacement for Construye, replacing Villavicencio.

The set left empty the space that was originally intended for Villavicencio, since Zurita was not yet qualified to participate in the presidential debate.

The CNE and the Debate Committee agreed on a new dynamic with the aim of promoting a deeper interaction between the applicants, turning the event into a true debate instead of a simple presentation of ideas.

The debate will be structured into five thematic blocks, with a total of 20 questions divided into four for each block:

– Security and comprehensive management of the consequences of delinquency and organized crime.

– Economic regime, employment generation and productive development.

– Social policy, education, health, culture, family and social welfare.

– Democracy, institutions and citizen participation.

– Sustainability, risk management and preservation of the environment.