LIVE: Red Bull Batalla Colombia 2023 National Final

Full list of Red Bull Batalla Colombia 2023 participants:

After the giant steps that Colombia took to consolidate itself in the world of freestyle, it is no secret to anyone that the national final of this country is one of the most anticipated within the Red Bull circuit, so they will be the 16 MCs in charge of Show off your best rhymes and improvisation skills:

We carpeted (Double Red Bull Battle Champion 2019, 2022)

Valles-T (Twice national champion of Red Bull Batalla Colombia 2016 -2018 and FMS Colombia champion, international runner-up of Red Bull Batalla in 2019) Mega (Fog Puyo International Ecuador 2023 winner)

TeoNoventa (Regional champion of the 38 that do not play)

Marithea (International Combatematic Champion in 2019 and Red Bull Batalla Colombia 2021 Champion)

Puppy (National winner in Perro Come Perro 2021 and 2022)

Fat N (2023 BDM Duplas National Champion, 2022 BDM Regional Champion)

Philosopher (Champion of 38 that is not played National 2021 and Champion of Hip4 National Festival 2021)

Mister Wiiz (National Winner of LibernoDino National 2022)

Ken Zingle (MC Colombia 2022 Supremacy Champion, Venom League International Champion)

RBN (Winner BDM Colombia 2017, 2018 and Supremacy MC Colombia 2017)

Airon Punchline (International KO Champion, Gold Battle Colombia Champion in 2020 and CBD Legends 2022)

Acrylic (Regional Champion of BDM 2020 Urabá, Regional Champion of the Banana Fairs of Apartadó 2021 edition, Champion of the Ninth Round edition points of promotion to the KO league)

Lit Ignis (Regional Champion Barcode Legends 2022)

Kid

Urko (Participant Red Bull Batalla Colombia 2022)

National final jury Red Bull Batalla 2023

The list of jurors is made up of high-level profiles who know quite well what this discipline is and that will be a guarantee of impartiality when making decisions.

the bogotano Elevn, Experienced Colombian MC, two-time Red Bull Batalla Colombia champion (2017 and 2020), recognized exponent in the Spanish-speaking world of Hip-Hop.

Noted for being one of the best rappers and MC’s in Spain, he arrives Beautifultwo-time national champion in his native country and international champion in 2016, the freestyler from Malaga who has traveled the entire Spanish-speaking world spreading his rhymes in the last five years comes to decide the course of the match.

And last but not least, Kim MC one of the most recognized women in the world of freestyle for being the first female national champion in a Red Bull Batalla competition (2007) in Venezuela, and who also placed 4th in the 2007 Red Bull International Battle.

