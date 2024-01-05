Live the adrenaline and fun at Looping Park in Valledupar

If you are an adrenaline lover, Loopink Park is the ideal place to enjoy Valledupar to the fullest. The amusement park arrived in the capital of Cesar last December and will continue throughout the month entertaining locals and visitors.

“We want all Valduparenses to enjoy the park and especially our new attractions, which we have recently unpacked so that they can enjoy them to the fullest. In each city we have been to, the acceptance and excitement for the park grows every day, which makes us very happy and with much more desire to continue touring Colombia”said Lidia Fuentes, voice of the park.

Loopink Park arrived in the capital of Cesar after a successful season in Santa Marta, Bucaramanga, Cúcuta, Manizales, Rionegro, Medellín and Cali, continuing its tour of the Colombian Caribbean with its attractions Looping Star – Rollercoaster and Spider Man, the most recent attractions of Looping Park.

The amusement park is located in front of the La Pilonera Mayor roundabout, north of Valledupar and It is open to the public every day from 4:00 in the afternoon.

LOOPING STAR ROLLERCOASTER, THE NEW ATTRACTION AT LOOPINK PARK

Looping Star is the only roller coaster with a twist that travels through Colombiaoffering a unique and fun experience where Passengers will experience a 360° turn in their trajectory.

Adults and children will be able to enjoy attractions Crazy Taxisthe largest bumper car track; The Hotel of Terror, where a dark haunted guest lives; Colorful slides to slide into fun.

The maximum attraction, Superman, will literally stand upside down at more than 40 meters high, being the most extreme attraction in Latin America. and a gigantic food court, among other activities full of pure fun.

Share this: Facebook

X

