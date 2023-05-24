LIVE: the discussion and voting on health reform continues

After the approval last week of 117 articles that added to the 24 with the green light almost without discussion, this Tuesday the debate in the Seventh Commission of the House of the rest of the content of the 139 in total was restarted.

With a favorable vote of 14 against 3, article 46 was approved, which is related to the continuity of the link of public health workers in the system.

In turn, the Seventh Committee of the Chamber approved article four of the reformwhich proposes a change in the health model.

Likewise, article 95 that regulates the inspection, surveillance and control system of the new health system was approved without any proposal. This will be headed by the Superintendence of Health.

On the other hand, the discussion of article 123 is reopened, which would have generated controversy, since it forced doctors to guarantee results. “The doctor acts with ethics, freedom, autonomy, responsibility, self-regulation and professionalism in order to treat and resolve aspects related to the patient’s health“, he points out.

The controversial article 123 was modified with 18 votes in favor. It was thus: “The doctor acts with ethics, freedom, autonomy, self-regulation and professionalism in order to put their knowledge and techniques at the service of patient care.” In addition, the possibility that the patient or his representative could request the Medical Board to discuss a case was eliminated, limiting this option only to another doctor.

Two more articles were approved by the Commission, 122 on medical professional autonomy and 124, each with 14 yes votes and 4 no. Both are key points related to the practice of health professionals in the country.

Approved article 24 with the proposition filed by the representatives Camilo Ávila and Victor Salcedo, with 14 votes yes and 5 no. This regulates the regional coordination of service provision.

During the debate to approve article 25, the Minister of Health, Guillermo Jaramillo, announced that an agreement has been reached with the representatives to eliminate 10 articles from the bill. Among these are article 82, related to zonal planning units, and the modification of article 138, which grants the president of the republic 6 extraordinary powers.

Point 25 is approved with the amending proposal of the representatives Ávila and Salcedo, on the functions of departmental or district coordination of the RIISS. With 12 votes in favor and 7 against.

Similarly, the Commission approved article 132 that deals with the consultation and free, prior and informed consent of indigenous peoples, with a total of 14 votes in favor and 6 against.

In this sense, point 133 is approved with 14 votes in favor and 6 against. It is important to mention that representative Betsy Pérez stated that articles 132 and 133 address fundamental aspects of the law. Therefore, the Cambio Radical party reaffirms that the debate on these issues must be carried out through a Statutory Law.

Article 138 of the health reform, which will give President Gustavo Petro extraordinary powers, was approved to initiate a process of capitalization of Nueva EPS, with 14 votes yes and 6 no.

It is important to highlight that a block of 9 articles was eliminated from the project, in which topics such as the Departmental and District Health Fund, the ADRES regional account fund and the Public Management of health services stand out.

Thus, article 139, which deals with issues on the promulgation and validity of the bill, was approved, with 14 votes yes and 6 no.

For now, they have voted on 11 of the 22 articles pending debate, before the project goes to plenary. Among the high points of the discussion that were already approved in the first debate, is the section on the transformation of the EPS to Health and Life Managers; as well as the article so that the Address is the sole payer of the system. There has also been discussion about article 123, about the medical act.

The formation of a subcommittee last week gave new impetus to the reform, by sitting the Liberal Party and the U at the table again, which almost endorsed most of the points under discussion.

With this, the EPS practically have 2 years of existence left, as the Colombian Association of Comprehensive Medicine Companies (Acemi) pointed out.

During the discussion, the first 9 articles were also dropped, in this block the points that talk about the regional account funds of the Adres, the financing of highly complex services and changes in health resources in the departments were eliminated.