LIVE: They approve the direct turn of the ADRs to the IPS in the Development Plan

The article 352 that is directed to the reform to the health was approved, the same composes the direct turn of the ADRES to the IPs.

With this measure, the national government proposes to put the health reform ‘under the rope’, which is stuck in the Seventh Commission of the House of Representatives.

The second day of discussion of the National Development Plan (PND) began in the plenary sessions of the Chamber and Senate, where parliamentarians are voting on the articles of the bill, that outlines the road map for the national government for the next four years.

Until this Friday there is a deadline for congressmen to fully approve the PND.

Within the project, the creation of a supposed environmental entity fell, it is about article 329. Although Susana Muhamad rebuked it, she did not get her salvation, with this a more rigorous care of ecosystems and a sustainable economy were intended.

It should be remembered that the extraordinary powers would allow President Gustavo Petro to make decisions without being consulted by the parliamentary mechanism for six months, however, it has some limitations, such as when it is intended to go through a statutory law or the creation of a tax.

It is important to mention that this Tuesday, in the Senate, a block of 188 articles without proposition of the 373 contained in the project was approved, by 67 votes in favor against 11 against, that is, the green light was given to more than half of the text.

Likewise, the Lower House of Congress approved yesterday a couple of blocks of articles and refused to eliminate about 31 points of the PND

