Live ticker: Severe weather warning for North Rhine-Westphalia lifted – news

8 a.m.: Severe weather warning for NRW lifted: The storms have meanwhile moved east and the storm warning for NRW has been lifted.

7.45 a.m .: 250 fire brigade operations in Bedburg (Rhein-Erft district): Overflowing cellars and mud from the fields washed right into the houses. In the middle of the storm, there was also a risk of the town center of Bedburg being flooded because the canals and a pumping station were reaching their capacity limits. According to an initial assessment, the Bedburg fire brigade had to help almost 250 times. Nobody was injured in the storm. The amount of property damage is still unclear.

7.40 a.m .: Short power outages in Leverkusen: In the Rhineland, the storm was mostly mild. There were isolated cases of flooded basements and fallen trees, and there were also brief power outages, as in Leverkusen.

7.30 a.m .: Train route between Iserlohn and Siegen further closed: In the Märkisches Kreis there were many fire brigade operations at night, also because of fallen trees. Therefore, the train route between Iserlohn and Siegen is still closed. The fire brigade is on duty in Soest because the Soest stream has continued to rise overnight and is threatening to overflow its banks.

6.30 a.m .: Partly record amounts of rain in NRW: The thunderstorm “Lambert” also brought heavy rain during the night. In the past 24 hours, as much rain has fallen in parts of the Ruhr area as far as Münsterland, as is usual in a whole month of June. Almost 100 liters per square meter have been measured near Gelsenkirchen-Buer. Usually 60 to 70 liters per square meter are common throughout the month of June.

Here are some readings from the German Weather Service:

In total, from 8 a.m. Thursday morning to 5 a.m. Friday:

94.4 l/m² Gelsenkirchen-Buer 88.8 l/m² Sassendorf Bad-Beusingen 83.7 l/m² Arnsberg-Neheim 72.9 l/m² Waltrop-Abdinghof 71.9 l/m² Jülich-Kläranlage 62.1 l /m² Essen-Bredeney

For the Gelsenkirchen-Buer and Sassendorf Bad-Beusingen, Werl, Olfen, and Waldtrop-Abdinghof stations, these are, according to preliminary findings, new all-time records at the station since measurements began in 1941 or 1931. At some other stations, these are at least new monthly records for June (station peak).

6.17 a.m .: Water damage at Paderborn-Lippstadt Airport: There, the rain masses have damaged the roof, according to the police, there is “proper” water damage. The water also ran into a server room. However, air traffic is not affected.

6.08 a.m .: Severe weather warning only applies to parts of NRW: In the north-east of the country, heavy rain is still possible. The warning from the German Weather Service (DWD) is still valid there until 8 a.m.

4.40 a.m .: Train traffic in parts of Germany significantly disrupted: According to Deutsche Bahn, several routes are closed: including the Siegen – Letmathe route in NRW. There is also no train from Kassel to Göttingen. On the Frankfurt/Main route via Mainz to Wiesbaden, long-distance traffic is canceled and the route between Hamburg and Berlin is also closed.

4:20 a.m .: Heavy rain in Dortmund: According to the fire department, heavy rain started around midnight. This led to about 100 operations because of flooded basements, flooded streets and underpasses. There are no reports of injuries.

03:10 Watch: Lightning paralyzes the S-Bahn in Witten: That must have been a real hit! Around 12:30 a.m. an S-Bahn was on its way in Witten. Lightning then struck the moving train near a level crossing! The approximately 40 passengers escaped with a fright, nobody was injured. Firefighters and railway employees helped the passengers from the train, whose electronics were destroyed by the lightning strike. With taxis as a rail replacement service, the passengers were then able to start their safe journey home.

2:40 a.m .: Over 400 operations in Duisburg: “That’s quite an announcement”: The Duisburg fire brigade chief Oliver Tittmann says in an interview with the WDR that the Duisburg city area was hit by a heavy rain band around 9 p.m. “We had already sat here at noon today because we thought the storm would come earlier and then we almost broke up.” Until around 9:30 p.m. it was also difficult for the fire brigade to drive through the city. In some cases, the emergency services would have had to take long detours. The fire brigade and THW were on duty in the evening and at night with around 400 people.

02:15 a.m .: Automatic fire alarms disturb in Krefeld: As if they didn’t already have enough to do, the Krefeld fire brigade had to deal with multiple false alarms from automated fire alarm systems. They had detected alleged fires. The more than 90 emergency services, including many volunteer fire trucks from Krefeld, had to work through around 70 operations – all of them due to the weather. The situation in Krefeld only relaxed again after midnight.

01:50 Clock: Dorsten fire brigade in constant stress: The firefighters from Dorsten in the Recklinghausen district are also hard to envy at the moment. After first having to laboriously extinguish the major fire in a warehouse with a car repair shop, the rescue services have now been working through the storm operations for hours. So far, however, it does not seem to be necessary to ask other forces from the neighboring cities for administrative assistance.

1:40 a.m.: Vacuum mobile moves out in Gladbeck: After the storm had reached Gladbeck around 11 p.m., residents reported flooded basements and fallen trees. The Gladbeck fire brigade was deployed with more than 70 emergency services and all available vehicles, among other things because of overflowing storm drains in the city area. Dozens of drains were clogged with fallen flower petals from trees. The Gladbeck fire brigade therefore received late support from employees of the municipal engineering office, who drove up with the suction mobile and quickly vacuumed the flower clusters.

1:10 a.m .: Operations in the eastern Ruhr area are increasing: The emergency call control centers, such as in the Unna district and the Ennepe-Ruhr district, still get something to do late at night. In Lünen, several cellars are full, in Fröndenberg, a number of broken trees have to be removed from the street. So far, it has been routine for the firefighters in Dortmund. And from Hagen it is even said that everything has been quite calm so far. “And it can stay that way,” says the person on duty on the Hagen control center telephone.

12:10 a.m.: Severe weather warning: There is an official storm warning for the whole of North Rhine-Westphalia: warning of heavy rain. It is valid until 8 a.m

11:45 p.m .: West Duisburg particularly affected: There are currently 400 alarms in Duisburg, 56 of which have now been processed, says the Duisburg fire brigade. The west of Duisburg is particularly affected, it runs through all areas (overflowing basements, private houses, fallen trees).

11:35 p.m .: Floods in Duisburg: In Duisburg, as a result of heavy rain, streets and paths were flooded in large parts of the city. The Duisburg fire brigade is on site with all available forces, as is the THW. The emergency call should only be used in life-threatening situations, it said. Due to the massive number of operations, there may be delays before the local forces can provide assistance. The city is currently warning people via the warning app NINA.

9:40 p.m.: Several motorways closed: The heavy rains led to numerous accidents over the course of the day, some involving several vehicles. The A2 alone had to be closed five times for this reason. The closure between Recklinghausen East and South will last until at least 11 p.m. The A52 between Kreuz Neersen and Schiefbahn is also not yet passable again. The A42 and A46 were also affected by closures.

9:10 p.m.: Restrictions in air traffic: Flight operations at Düsseldorf Airport were apparently briefly interrupted in the early evening and eleven flights to the south had to be canceled due to the storm. But that is only a very small part of the take-offs and landings on the first day of vacation in NRW, said a spokeswoman. According to the operator, there have been no storm-related restrictions at Cologne/Bonn Airport so far.

8:45 p.m .: Several railway lines closed: Due to storm damage, the Siegen-Letmathe route had to be closed. That was announced by the railway. IC trains on the Frankfurt-Siegen-Münster connection are therefore canceled. Several trees have fallen on the overhead lines there. According to Bahn, the repairs can last until Friday. The Fulda-Kassel-Göttingen and Frankfurt-Mainz-Wiesbaden routes are also closed. Tickets from Thursday and Friday can be used at a later date. The train connection is cancelled.

8:30 p.m.: Numerous fire brigade operations: Due to the storm, many fire brigades in the country are in continuous operation. Most of them are smaller missions, so far no injuries have been reported. In the district of Soest alone, the fire brigade responded 77 times. In Gummersbach, the roof structure of a residential building caught fire after a lightning strike. However, the flames were quickly under control.

7:50 p.m.: Interim report from the WDR weather department: According to the figures, the largest amount of rain fell within an hour between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. in Jülich with 47 liters per square meter. This corresponds to about three quarters of the usual amount in a whole month. The most rain within ten minutes fell at 21 liters per square meter in Büren-Ahden in the Paderborn district. In Soest, the Soestbach rose by almost a meter after the afternoon downpour, but quickly fell again.

7:30 p.m .: Effects less severe than feared: Many residents of NRW and especially the Ahr Valley remember the devastating consequences of the storm in 2021. WDR weather expert Karsten Schwanke gives the all-clear: “We are dealing with a completely different weather situation than two years ago.” The storm fronts are less extensive, locally limited and would move faster across the country. It’s not over yet, but Schwanke speaks of a “relaxed situation”.

7:15 p.m .: Cultural and sporting events canceled: Several events in North Rhine-Westphalia had to be canceled due to the storm. The organizers of the Streetfood Beach Festival in Duisburg were initially in good spirits, but in the end the event fell through. A rowing regatta on Baldeneysee in Essen with around 1400 participants from all over Germany had to be canceled at short notice.

6:30 p.m.: 4.5 centimeter hailstones: In Bad Berleburg in the district of Siegen-Wittgenstein, hailstones the size of a golf ball rained down on the town and caused some damage. A layer of white hail remained in gardens and on the streets as the storm front continued northeast.

6:10 p.m.: 40 missions in Soest so far: Streets have been flooded, basements have flooded and water has entered companies. There are no injuries. Another storm front is expected in the coming hour. According to the fire department, this can lead to the Soestbach overflowing. Here the forces and material are bundled.

6:00 p.m.: Beach Festival in Duisburg: Conceivably bad conditions for the Street Food Beach Festival in Duisburg. There, 27 tons of sand were heaped up and palm trees set up to create a summery, southern flair. After heavy rain showers, however, visitors are a long time coming.

