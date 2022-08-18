Executive summary:Liang Chundao, a member of the City Veteran Propaganda Group, is a veteran with 53 years of party experience and 40 years of military experience. In the past 12 years, regardless of the scorching sun and heat, regardless of the cold, wind and snow, he has insisted on preaching more than 220 times.

Tianjin North Net News:How to make theoretical presentations have heat, temperature and viscosity?

How to create a characteristic position and integrate the superior resources of propaganda?

How to make theoretical presentations both “connect the antenna” and “grounded”?

Answers to these questions can be found at the 12th Municipal Party Congress’s Spiritual Promotion Meeting held on the 17th.

Liang Chundao, a member of the City Veteran Propaganda Group, is a veteran with 53 years of party experience and 40 years of military experience. In the past 12 years, regardless of the scorching sun and heat, regardless of the cold, wind and snow, he has insisted on preaching more than 220 times.

How to make the three- and four-year-old children in kindergarten “understand”, and the elderly in the community in their seventies and eighties “willing to listen”?

Liang Chundao has two “secret weapons”: one is to study diligently and to try out the lecture aloud, and every time he lectures, he will make changes based on the feedback of the audience; the other is to innovate the concept of preaching, which not only has flexible methods and various forms, but also produces pictures and texts, and interactive video and audio. exquisite courseware. “Although I retire, I don’t give up my ambitions. The road of life still needs to move forward. The red sunset is better than the beauty of youth, and the residual heat is shining with more dedication!” he said.

After listening to the lively and vivid stories, the participants then “taste” the spirit of the party congress to demonstrate the “big meal”——

Innovation is the primary driving force for development and the strategic support for building a modern economic system.

Zhang Liming, the squad leader of the power distribution emergency repair team of State Grid Tianjin Electric Power Company Binhai Power Supply Branch, was deeply impressed by Tianjin’s support and determination to independent innovation.

“The project of live working robot for distribution network developed by us has been upgraded to the fourth generation, realizing full autonomy, localization and market-oriented sales of key components, with an output value of 700 million yuan.” He said proudly: “In the future, we will thoroughly implement the market. In the spirit of the party congress, innovation is the driving force for high-quality development, and high-quality life is served for the heart of the people.

In this regard, Meng Xiangfei, Secretary of the Party Branch of the National Supercomputing Tianjin Center and Director of the Application R&D Department, also expressed deep emotion: “Tianjin Xinchuang has built a complete set of high-end processor chips, high-performance servers, domestic databases, information security, supercomputing, etc. The industrial chain, Feiteng, Haiguang, Qilin, Shuguang, Tianhe, etc., have also cultivated strong momentum for the comprehensive construction of a socialist modern metropolis.”

“The 12th Municipal Party Congress has drawn the direction and path of Tianjin’s high-quality development. I will use the spirit of the Party Congress as a guide to do two articles on innovation and entrepreneurship, and strive to become a ‘vanguard’ of innovation-driven development. “Meng Xiangfei said.

The report of the city’s 12th Party Congress pointed out that it is necessary to promote common prosperity and better meet the new expectations of the people for a high-quality life.

Lin Zeyin, Secretary of the Party Branch of Baocui Huadu Community, Ruijing Street, Beichen District, has the most daily contact with the residents, which is the firewood, rice, oil, salt, and urgency.

“In recent years, Tianjin has focused on the details, embodying the service for the people into the small things that the people care about, and running through the details of urban governance. More than 20,000 grids in the city are densely woven to serve the people. The happiness of the people.” She said: “I am very pleased to see that the ‘five permanents and five free gifts’ have been written into the report of the party congress. Please rest assured that the party will continue to closely contact the masses with the ‘five permanents’ and the enthusiasm of the ‘five permanent gifts’. Serve the masses and take practical actions to welcome the victory of the Party’s 20th National Congress.”

“Every time I grow and progress, it is the cultivation and care of the party and the people, which strengthens the courage and strength to move forward, and strengthens the confidence and determination to listen to the party’s words, appreciate the party’s gratitude, and follow the party.” Xu Wenhua, a worker at the No. 1 Environmental Sanitation Institute in Hebei District, said emotionally: “In the future, we will thoroughly publicize the spirit of the party congress, be a propagandist of the party’s innovative theory, a participant in refined urban management, and a leader in dedicated and honest labor.”

At the meeting, Li Meng, associate professor of the Judges College of the Municipal Higher People’s Court and deputy leader of the “Voice of Tianjin Law Party Members” propaganda team, Duan Wei, associate researcher of the Institute of Law of the Tianjin Academy of Social Sciences, and Jin Xuefei, associate professor of the School of Marxism of Tianjin University of Finance and Economics, also used vivid examples. , tell the real experience, real understanding and real feelings in the process of preaching.

In addition, Jinnan District, Hexi District, and Jizhou District also shared the “Five Modernizations and Five Possibilities” propaganda model, the combination of online platform and “one hall, one exhibition and one center”, “lecture + lecture”, “interaction + lecture”, “literary and art” Propaganda experiences and practices such as “+Preaching” provide useful ideas for improving the pertinence and effectiveness of propaganda.

One by one, the stories of unifying thoughts, gathering strength, and inspiring spirit have made Jingu surging with the upsurge of implementing the spirit of the city’s 12th Party Congress, and stirring the melody of high-quality development.

“Very timely, very ‘thirst quenching’ and very beneficial.”

“It is necessary to turn ‘meaningful’ into ‘interesting’, and truly let the party’s innovative theory ‘fly into the homes of ordinary people’.”

“The blueprint has been drawn, and the direction is clearer. The most urgent task is to work hard to live up to the times, live up to dreams, and live up to tomorrow.”

Communicating and discussing, ideas are blended here, consensus is condensed here, and power is transmitted here! (Sun Chang, editor of Jinyun News)