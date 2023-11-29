Home » LIVE. War between Israel and Hamas: follow the news closely here
Hostages handed over to Red Cross: 84-year-old woman, 17-year-old girl

The radical Palestinian organization Hamas handed over twelve Israeli and foreign hostages to the Red Cross on Tuesday evening. After they arrived in Israel, about thirty Palestinian prisoners were released.

According to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s services, the twelve hostages include ten Israeli nationals and two Thai nationals. As for the Israelis, the eldest is an 84-year-old woman and the youngest is a 17-year-old girl, who was released with her mother. They will be medically examined before being reunited with their families.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock reported on X, formerly Twitter, that “a German” was released on Tuesday. It may be someone with dual nationality. On Monday, Hamas also released two German teenagers.

In return, Israel released thirty Palestinians from Israeli prisons on Tuesday. According to prison authorities, the suspects involved fifteen women, including young people, and fifteen underage men, the youngest of whom is 14 years old.

A Qatar-brokered ceasefire has been in effect between Israel and Hamas since Friday morning. That was initially due to end on Monday evening, but it was extended by two days.

During the lull in the fighting, Hamas released a total of 81 hostages, including 61 Israelis. Israel has already released 180 Palestinian prisoners convicted of, among other things, knife attacks on Israelis, arson or attacks with firebombs and stones.

According to Egyptian sources, consideration is being given to extending the ceasefire for another two days.

