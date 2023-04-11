Home News “Liveable, Beautiful Home, Healthy New Life”——Pingdingshan City’s 35th Patriotic Health Month Activity Launched- ChinaDaily.com
News

“Liveable, Beautiful Home, Healthy New Life”——Pingdingshan City’s 35th Patriotic Health Month Activity Launched- ChinaDaily.com

by admin

On the morning of April 7, the launching ceremony of the 35th Patriotic Health Month in Pingdingshan City was held in Yingcheng Square. Deputy Mayor Shi Xiaotian announced the launch of the event and signed on the signature wall.

When Shi Xiaotian inspected the publicity display boards and free clinic activities, he emphasized that health is the first priority of people’s livelihood. We should take the patriotic health month activity as an opportunity to comprehensively carry out urban and rural environmental sanitation improvement, vigorously publicize and popularize health knowledge, continue to improve the overall urban environment, and improve the health literacy level of the masses Consolidate and improve the achievements of the national sanitary city, accelerate the construction of a healthy eagle city, and make greater contributions to the construction of a new socialist modern eagle city.

This April is the 35th patriotic health month in the country. The theme of the event is “Liveable, Beautiful Home, Healthy New Life”, which aims to mobilize all sectors of society to take active actions and set off a new upsurge of patriotic health campaigns in the city. At the event site, various publicity display boards were arranged on both sides, displaying the development history of the patriotic health movement, the achievements of our city’s work in creating a national sanitary city, vector biological control, tobacco control in public places, health science knowledge, etc. The staff explained first aid knowledge such as cardiac resuscitation on the spot, demonstrated the “seven-step hand washing method”, and publicized knowledge on the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases. Medical staff provide free diagnosis and treatment and troubleshooting services for the public. Volunteers distributed patriotic health campaigns, health education, and health promotion leaflets and brochures to passing citizens to popularize health knowledge and advocate a civilized and healthy lifestyle.

See also  Ambiente, on Grillo's blog lunch is served: crickets, larvae and locusts to elementary school children

[Responsible editor: Cai Donghai]

You may also like

Pilot recorded an unidentified flying object in Antioquia

Tongxiang Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau uses the...

Ukraine news: How dangerous is the data leak?...

AI digital textbook issuer and edutech company held...

Navy supports search and rescue of people who...

Schalke in the relegation battle: It’s all about...

‘Uncle Sam’ scandal revealer Seymour Hersh continues to...

Valledupar community leader assassinated

Sales tax rate on deliveries of wood chips...

The Public Prosecution is investigating with the head...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy