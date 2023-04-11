On the morning of April 7, the launching ceremony of the 35th Patriotic Health Month in Pingdingshan City was held in Yingcheng Square. Deputy Mayor Shi Xiaotian announced the launch of the event and signed on the signature wall.

When Shi Xiaotian inspected the publicity display boards and free clinic activities, he emphasized that health is the first priority of people’s livelihood. We should take the patriotic health month activity as an opportunity to comprehensively carry out urban and rural environmental sanitation improvement, vigorously publicize and popularize health knowledge, continue to improve the overall urban environment, and improve the health literacy level of the masses Consolidate and improve the achievements of the national sanitary city, accelerate the construction of a healthy eagle city, and make greater contributions to the construction of a new socialist modern eagle city.

This April is the 35th patriotic health month in the country. The theme of the event is “Liveable, Beautiful Home, Healthy New Life”, which aims to mobilize all sectors of society to take active actions and set off a new upsurge of patriotic health campaigns in the city. At the event site, various publicity display boards were arranged on both sides, displaying the development history of the patriotic health movement, the achievements of our city’s work in creating a national sanitary city, vector biological control, tobacco control in public places, health science knowledge, etc. The staff explained first aid knowledge such as cardiac resuscitation on the spot, demonstrated the “seven-step hand washing method”, and publicized knowledge on the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases. Medical staff provide free diagnosis and treatment and troubleshooting services for the public. Volunteers distributed patriotic health campaigns, health education, and health promotion leaflets and brochures to passing citizens to popularize health knowledge and advocate a civilized and healthy lifestyle.

