Liveblog: ++ London sees high losses on both sides ++



live blog

Status: 06/18/2023 11:58 a.m

According to British intelligence services, both Ukraine and Russia are currently suffering heavy casualties. NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg warns against a false peace dictated by Russia. The developments in the live blog.

11:58 a.m UK gives Ukraine more money for cyber defence

The UK plans to expand its program to support Ukraine’s cyber defenses. The government announced it would make an additional £16m available. A further nine million pounds could therefore come from international allies. The package will put Ukraine in a better position to defend its critical national infrastructure against Russian attacks.

“Russia’s appalling attacks on Ukraine are not limited to the barbaric land invasion, but also include heinous attempts to attack the country’s cyber infrastructure,” Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said. This provides vital services for the Ukrainian population, from banking to energy supply. The new funding is critical to stopping these attacks, strengthening Ukraine’s cyber defenses and improving the country’s ability to detect and disable malware targeted against it.

10:52 a.m Ukrainian officer warns against too high expectations of counteroffensive

A Ukrainian officer deployed at the front in Ukraine has warned against associating the ongoing Ukrainian counter-offensive with expectations of an end to the war. “There is still a long way to go until then,” said Lieutenant Colonel Serhiy Osachuk, who was deployed at the Donbass front, to the editorial network Germany (RND).

Nevertheless, Osachuk made positive comments about the progress of the counter-offensive in his front section – the armed forces advanced further every day. If you compare the war in Ukraine with the First World War, “then we are in 1916, no further,” said the doctor of history. After that, the First World War lasted two more years.

According to the report, Osachuk is deployed in Chasiv Yar near the town of Bakhmut, which is currently occupied by Russian troops after months of heavy fighting. Referring to the ongoing counter-offensive by the Ukrainian armed forces, the officer said the aim is not to fight costly battles for every single village. Instead, the aim is to encircle Russian troops so that they withdraw over a large area for fear of encirclement. “But I’m very realistic, I see what we’re facing. There are Russian divisions, they’re also well trained and equipped. They have modern T-90 tanks, not museum pieces from Red Square.”

See also Perfectly united front of lies on Nord Stream Shaded: territories occupied by Russia

10:49 a.m British Intelligence: Heavy casualties on both sides

According to estimates by British secret services, both the Ukrainian and the Russian side are currently suffering heavy losses in the fierce fighting in Ukraine. This emerges from a report published on Sunday by the British Ministry of Defence.

In the past few days, Russian troops have probably suffered their heaviest losses since the battle for the city of Bakhmut in March, it said. The ministry did not estimate the number of victims.

Accordingly, the most intense fighting is taking place in Zaporizhia Oblast, in the west of Donetsk Oblast and around Bakhmut. “In all of these areas, Ukraine remains on the offensive and has made small advances,” it said. In the south, on the other hand, Russia often manages relatively successful “defensive missions”. The Ministry of Defense has published a report every day since the start of Russia’s war of aggression against the neighboring country almost 16 months ago. Moscow accuses London of disinformation.

10:08 a.m Authorities report higher death toll after dam destruction

The number of dead as a result of the dam destruction in southern Ukraine has increased. The authorities now count 16 dead in the flooded area controlled by Ukraine. According to the Ukrainian Interior Ministry, 31 people are still missing. In the meantime, the number of deaths in the territory occupied by Russia has increased to 29, according to a governor appointed by Moscow.

09:06 a.m World Federation: Russian lugers remain suspended

The coming luge season will also take place without athletes from Russia due to the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine. These remain closed, as the luge world association Fil decided on Saturday at its congress in the Romanian capital Bucharest. 22 member nations spoke out in favor, one was against, five abstained.

All athletes, coaches and other officials of the Russian Luge Federation will remain banned from Fil competitions until further notice to ensure “safety” and “peaceful sports competitions with integrity,” according to a statement from the federation. As long as the war that began in February 2022 lasts, the Russians will be left out in the sport of luge. Russian athletes were already excluded last winter for this reason.

8:32 a.m “New York Times”: Russia to blame for destroyed dam

The “New York Times” suggests in a report that Russia may be responsible for the destruction of the Kakhovka dam. There is evidence that “clearly indicates that the dam was paralyzed by an explosion triggered by the side that controls it: Russia.” The newspaper cites engineers and explosives experts.

According to the experts, however, only a complete examination of the dam can reveal the sequence of events that led to the destruction. Water erosion “could also have resulted in failure” if the dam was poorly constructed or the concrete was of poor quality. “But engineers thought that was unlikely,” the report says. Russia and Ukraine accuse each other of being responsible for the destruction.

7:49 a.m Ukraine: Ammunition depots destroyed in occupied territory

The Ukrainian military claims to have destroyed an ammunition depot near the Russian-held port city of Henichesk. The military administration in Odessa said it was a “very important” depot. Russia has not yet commented on the information. The area is located in the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson.

conflicting parties as a source Information on the course of the war, shelling and casualties provided by official bodies of the Russian and Ukrainian conflict parties cannot be directly checked by an independent body in the current situation.

06:08 a.m Conference for Reconstruction in London

At a conference in London next week, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak wants to encourage private investment for the reconstruction of Ukraine. His office said he wants to urge investors and companies at Wednesday’s event to make the war-torn country “financially stronger” and “technologically advanced.”

More than 1000 government representatives from 61 countries as well as business and company representatives are expected to attend the meeting. Germany will be represented by Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and Development Minister Svenja Schulze.

The first conference of this kind took place in July last year in Lugano, Switzerland. The two-day conference, co-hosted by the UK and Ukraine, is now primarily aimed at the private sector. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj is connected via video. Both EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken are expected to speak at the opening meeting.

4:43 a.m Stoltenberg warns against false peace

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg warns of a false peace in Ukraine. “We all want this war to end. But for peace to be lasting, it has to be fair,” he told Welt am Sonntag. “Peace cannot mean freezing the conflict and accepting a deal dictated by Russia. Only Ukraine alone can define the terms that are acceptable,” he added.

In this context, the NATO chief pointed out that military successes in the theater of war would strengthen Ukraine’s negotiating position: “The more occupied territory Ukraine can liberate, the better cards it has at the negotiating table to achieve a just and lasting peace. ”

4:43 a.m Selenskyj thanks for western help

Amidst the ongoing Ukrainian counter-offensive, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked western partners for the continued military aid. In his video speech that evening, he also explicitly mentioned Germany, which had just announced the delivery of 64 more Patriot-type guided missiles for air defense systems to the attacked country. Zelenskyy also thanked all countries and organizations that support Ukraine in coping with the consequences of the floods after the destruction of the Kakhovka dam.