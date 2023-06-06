Home » Liveblog: ++ Nationwide air alert – explosions in Kiev ++
Liveblog: ++ Nationwide air alert – explosions in Kiev ++

Liveblog: ++ Nationwide air alert – explosions in Kiev ++


Status: 6/6/2023 3:16 am

A nationwide air alert went off again in Ukraine overnight. Explosions were heard in Kiev. Russia reports another repelled offensive in Donetsk. All developments in the live blog.

Russia: Another Ukrainian offensive in Donetsk thwarted

Russia says it has thwarted another major offensive by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk. “After suffering heavy casualties the previous day, the Kiev regime reorganized the remnants of the 23rd and 31st brigades into separate, consolidated units that continued their offensive operations,” the Russian Defense Ministry said on its official Telegram channel.

Russian ground and air forces inflicted defeat on Ukrainian forces with rockets, artillery and heavy flamethrower systems. The report could not be independently confirmed, and Ukraine did not comment. On Monday, Ukraine already rejected the Russian claim that a counter-offensive had been launched in the Donetsk region.

conflicting parties as a source

Information on the course of the war, shelling and casualties provided by official bodies of the Russian and Ukrainian conflict parties cannot be directly checked by an independent body in the current situation.

Russia claims to have fended off a major Ukrainian attack on the Donetsk region. A Russian commander disagrees.
Nationwide air alert in Ukraine – explosions heard in Kiev

According to reports, there was another nationwide air alert in Ukraine overnight. In the early hours of the morning, violent explosions were heard in various districts of the capital Kiev, as “Ukrajinska Pravda” reported. According to the military administration and Mayor Vitali Klitschko, the air defense system has been activated.

See also  Bucha, the bodies of the dead on the street before the Russians withdrew

Monday’s live blog to read

