Liveblog: ++ USA: Requirements for the use of cluster munitions ++

Status: 07/10/2023 08:01 a.m

According to the US government, Kiev has written down restrictions on the use of cluster munitions. According to President Zelenskyy, Ukraine is “making progress” in fighting in the south-east of the country. All developments in the live blog.

7:42 a.m

Poland: Another member of Russian spy network arrested

According to Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski, another member of a Russian espionage network has been arrested in Poland. The suspect observed military installations and seaports and was systematically paid by the Russians, Kaminski wrote on Twitter. A total of 15 people have been taken into custody during investigations in this context.

The scientific services of the Bundestag currently see no legal indications that Germany or other NATO countries are involved in the war in Ukraine through their arms deliveries – as Russia accuses them of. “There are still no explicit legal opinions in international law that would rate the support of the NATO states in favor of Ukraine as a form of conflict participation,” says a recent report commissioned by Left-wing MP Sevim Dagdelen the dpa news agency is available.

However, the scientists complain that the criteria for conflict participation in international law are not defined clearly enough. It is not just about the scope of the weapons supplied. It must also be taken into account to what extent states are involved in the coordination, targeting or control of combat operations, for example through information from their secret services or military advice and training.

6:33 a.m

Blinken calls Kuleba ahead of NATO summit

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke to his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba on the phone. He had an important conversation with Kuleba in the run-up to the NATO summit, Blinken wrote on Twitter late Sunday evening. Kuleba also said on Twitter that the call with Blinken was “productive”. “We still have 48 hours and we are working to ensure that the final decisions are a win for everyone: for Ukraine, for NATO and for global security.” Ukraine hopes to receive a clear signal from Vilnius that it has the prospect of joining NATO.

06:29 a.m

Zelenskyj: “We’re making progress, we’re not stuck”

According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Ukrainian armed forces have taken the initiative in the fighting in the south-east of their country. “We’re making progress, we’re not stuck,” Zelenskyy told ABC.

Heavy fighting was raging in two areas in the south-east, Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maljar said on Telegram. Russian troops defended Bakhmut while Ukrainian forces recorded “a certain push” on the southern flank of the city. There are no position changes north of Bachmut. Heavy fighting continued west of the city and near Lyman further north.

However, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that Russian troops had pushed back Ukrainian advances near Bakhmut. The information provided by both parties to the conflict cannot currently be independently verified.

Shaded: territories occupied by Russia

5:40 a.m

Heusgen for Ukraine’s “earliest” NATO membership

Shortly before the NATO summit this week, the chairman of the Munich Security Conference, Christoph Heusgen, advocated NATO membership for Ukraine as soon as possible and advocated supporting the country with fighter jets. Heusgen told the Düsseldorf “Rheinische Post” and the Bonn “General-Anzeiger”: “Ukraine must and will also become a member of NATO – as soon as conditions allow.”

Accepting the country in the current phase of the conflict is out of the question, as this would draw the alliance directly into the war due to the obligation to provide assistance under Article Five of the North Atlantic Treaty, Heusgen said. However, the NATO summit in Vilnius, which begins on Tuesday, should send out the signal “that Ukraine is part of the NATO family.”

5:40 a.m

Moscow: Ukrainian advances at Bakhmut pushed back

The Russian Defense Ministry said Russian troops pushed back Ukrainian advances near Bakhmut. The fierce fighting there would be complicated by the hilly topography. Meanwhile, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov said his fighters were in the Bakhmut region. According to Russian reports, Kadyrov is ill, injured, or “on vacation.”

1:38 am

Ukraine reports shelling of Sumy region

According to the regional military administration, the Ukrainian region of Sumy in the north-eastern part of the country near the border with Russia has again become the target of Russian shell fire. Eleven explosions were registered during the course of the day on Sunday, the military administration announced on Telegram in the evening. So far, however, neither casualties nor damage to civilian infrastructure have been reported. The information could not be independently verified. Due to constant Russian fire, the Ukrainian army had ordered the population of the border districts in the north-eastern Sumy region to flee at the end of June.

conflicting parties as a source

Information on the course of the war, shelling and casualties provided by official bodies of the Russian and Ukrainian conflict parties cannot be directly checked by an independent body in the current situation.

1:16 am

Klingbeil: NATO cannot take Ukraine into the war

For SPD leader Lars Klingbeil, Ukraine’s NATO membership is out of the question before the end of the Russian war of aggression. “NATO cannot accept Ukraine as long as it is at war, otherwise Germany and the other alliance states would immediately be a war party,” he told the editorial network Germany. Nevertheless, the NATO summit in Vilnius will send a clear signal of close military cooperation with Ukraine, he said. Among other things, it is about strengthening the training of Ukrainian soldiers and already introducing Ukraine to NATO standards. And on the question of further arms deliveries to Ukraine, Klingbeil assured: “Whatever we can really hand over will be delivered.”

12:27 a.m

US reports on Kiev’s commitments to use cluster munitions

US President Joe Biden’s National Security Adviser, Jake Sullivan, has briefed the public on Ukraine’s commitments to use the announced US supply of cluster munitions. Accordingly, the government in Kiev has given written assurances that it will not use the cluster munitions on Russian territory or in populated areas.

12:18 am

Biden landed in UK ahead of NATO summit

US President Joe Biden has arrived in the UK. The President’s Air Force 1 landed at London Stansted Airport on Sunday evening, according to a reporter who was traveling with him. Biden is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at 10 Downing Street, the British seat of government, and King Charles III. at Windsor Castle. Biden wants to discuss a number of bilateral and global issues with Sunak. It should also be about Ukraine and the question of how far NATO should open the door for the country attacked by Russia. Biden’s onward journey to Vilnius, Lithuania, is planned for the evening, where the NATO summit begins tomorrow.

7/9/2023 • 5:16 am

