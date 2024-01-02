Liverpool extended their lead in the table with a win against Newcastle

Jürgen Klopp’s team won 4-2 (0-0) at Anfield Road against Newcastle United on Monday and are three points ahead of Aston Villa and five points each ahead of defending champions Manchester City and Arsenal.

Mohamed Salah, who missed a penalty in the 22nd minute, scored in the 49th minute to make it 1-0. After Alexander Isak equalized (54′), Curtis Jones (74′), Cody Gakpo (78′) and Salah secured three points for the hosts with a penalty goal (86′).

Salah now has 151 goals in the Premier League and has moved into the top 10 of the league’s most successful goalscorers. Liverpool are unbeaten in the league for 13 games.

