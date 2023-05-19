Liverpool is protesting to the FA over the referees’ treatment of Mohamed Salah – Al Ghad Channel

Liverpool FC sent a special letter to the English Football Association, requesting answers regarding the referees’ treatment of Egyptian star Mohamed Salah, a professional with the Reds throughout the season.

And according to what was published by the “Liverpool Echo” newspaper, the Reds’ message came as follows: “Amidst a controversial decision for which the Tottenham player was not punished, during the Reds’ victory (4-3) last month, after Ben Davies pulled Salah out of his shirt, but the referee Paul Tierney didn’t take any action against the Welshman, then Spurs went to the other end of the field and scored.”

And the newspaper added, “Liverpool responded immediately to Richarlison’s goal, which led to controversial comments after the match from Klopp regarding referee Tierney, and the Reds coach was fined 75,000 pounds sterling, and the FA imposed a touchline ban on him during two matches because of his statements.”

Referring to these incidents, the FA responded in a statement: “A letter has arrived from Liverpool, explaining the club’s belief that Salah was not treated fairly by several arbitral decisions during the season, especially from Terney.”