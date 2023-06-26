Home » Liverpool revealed the new number that Luis Díaz will use in the season
The figures that have had the 7 in the Liverpool of Luis Díaz

For Diaz it will be a great responsibility to have this number on his back, since other historical players of the club have used it. To start on this list, an old acquaintance who is now a member of the Portoalegre Guild, it is about Luis Suárezwho wore the club’s shirt for three years and then came to Barcelona.

Another of the historical ones that carried this number was Kenny Dalglishone of the most representative players of the Liverpool in its history, since with him 25 titles were achieved on the pitch, added to what he did as the club’s coach. He was present at the club as a replacement for another historic player who carried the number 7 on his back: Kevin Keegan.

Among the other historical names have been Steve McManaman that he played more than 350 games with the English club; Harry Kewell, player who was in the English club, after its consecration in the Champions League of 2005; and the irish Robbie Keanewho did not have a good season with the club, but who was decisive as a player.

The figures of Luis Díaz so far in Liverpool

47 games played, with a total of 3,045 minutes played, 11 goals, eight assists and two yellow cards.

