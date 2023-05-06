Liverpool wins again – Sports News

English Premier League‘s 34th week challenge Liverpool, Brentford with Anfield They faced each other at the Road Stadium. The home team took a 1-0 lead with Mohamed Salah in the 13th minute of the fight.

In the remaining minutes of the match, the attacks of both teams were inconclusive, and the match ended 1-0 with Liverpool’s superiority. With this result, Liverpool achieved their 6th consecutive win. Champions League’neither sustained hopes of joining.

Liverpool Brentford remained in 9th place with 50 points.

