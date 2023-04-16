Lives, resources and culprits “are still lost” in the Las Totoras tunnel – breaking latest news

On March 17, 2008, in the city of Cariamanga, Calvas canton, the Las Totoras stream overflowed, claiming the lives of four people; consequently began, on the one hand, the Via Crucis of the families that lost their children, of the residents surrounding the catastrophe caused by the rains; and by contrast, the good season for contracts of thousands and millions of dollars, managed from Quito, whose faces remain invisible as well as the definitive solution.

12 years have passed since the first contract to channel the Totoras stream began and the legal and technical problems have followed one another; always hired from above; with an initial investment of USD 3,800,000, then USD 13 million, and according to a report by the State Comptroller General (CGE), “Special engineering examination of the pre-contractual process that includes studies and designs; to the execution of the construction project of the new 715m long tunnel and the lining of 800m of the channel upstream of the tunnel in the Totoras ravine; and, to the inspection contracts-2012”, at the moment they would add USD 16’971,335.78; but also, it reveals a “dance” of illegalities and breaches by the National Secretariat for Risk Management (SNGR).

The CGE report determines that “the studies carried out by the Ministry of Urban Development and Housing (Miduvi) had observations from the SNGR that were not corrected”; likewise, it indicates that the SNGR contracted the work without complete studies; an emergency declaration in 2012 to contract the construction and supervision of the totoras project would have lacked opportunity; but also, the members of the commissions for the qualification and award of emergency contracts of the risk institution, “have not analyzed the technical, legal and economic capacity, nor the experience of the companies assigned to the construction and inspection of the 715m tunnel and the covering of 800m of the channel of the Totoras ravine”.

In the same way, the lack of opportunity in the contracting of the inspection of the emergency contract in 2012 is disclosed; failures in the inspection assigned to a single SNGR professional, technical settlement of the contract, with evidence of payment of items that do not meet technical specifications and amounts greater than those executed; side walls of a section of the discharge channel of the stream would not be vertical, but also, the SNGR would not have specialized project files; and finally, “the contracts signed for the execution of the project have not been published on the public procurement portal” and unilateral terminations of the 2012 and 2015 contracts.

For the ex-assembly member and ex-prefect of Loja, Rubén Bustamante Monteros, it would be the fulfillment of the maxim that “what begins badly ends badly.” In statements for Diario Crónica, he commented on the irregularities detected since the genesis of the tragedy. “From the beginning it started badly, because the studies were not carried out with the appropriate engineering, technical failures, several companies failed to comply and the appropriate decisions were never made to correct the problem”, in addition, he argued the inconveniences of the land in said place. “It is a complicated ravine because it brings a lot of sediments and various characteristics, which causes them to end up clogging the channel”, and he insisted on the failures of all the officials involved in the contracting and supervision of the work. “There are contractor failures, inspection,” and he questioned the technicians of the companies hired to monitor the construction. “They are terrible, or they become part of the problem or cover up the irregularities,” he said.

He recommended doing comprehensive studies again as a way out to finish the work, since the legal problems due to institutional breaches would be overdue because the law that determined liability up to 5 years after the decisions made by public officials has expired. “The SNGR is largely to blame for this problem because they should have been at the forefront of everything to solve the problem,” ratifying the accusation for the shortcomings in all the construction processes of the Las Totoras tunnel. “From the initial contractual processes and audits that have been useless; That is why it is a total failure and a tremendous waste of time, ”he concluded.

According to Mario Benavides Rojas, zone coordinator 7 of the SNGR, who also served in that position during the 2012-2015 period, all the contractual processes for the construction of the tunnel in the Totoras ravine in the city of Cariamanga in the Calvas canton, would have been completed. carried out in the main office of the institution, to the extent that the official has been informed of the construction of the work, after the work began in the sector. “Dr. María del Pilar Cornejo was the national secretary, from 2009 to November 2015,” he said.

The freelance lawyer, César Guerrero Cueva, told Diario Crónica that criminal proceedings or civil responsibilities of officials must be determined by the CGE through their reports. “Criminal responsibilities prescribe in 10 years, except for embezzlement, bribery and concussion because they are imprescriptible”, and he emphasized the main requirement of responsibility on the part of the control body. “It is an act of prejudicialization necessary to be able to impute the act of irregular contracting,” he declared. He also explained that emergency declarations have another dynamic and, therefore, a prior consultancy is required to sign a work contract, the same that allows determining the form and mechanisms of execution. “When an emergency is declared, the public authority is responsible for the entire procedure”, and he concluded by highlighting that, “for this type of circumstance we continue to be ‘the last corner of the world’ and people see a misfortune as a business opportunity” .

On April 13, in session No. 863 of the National Assembly (AN), the resolution urging President Guillermo Lasso Mendoza to declare an emergency due to heavy rains in the Calvas canton was approved, “and order the appearance personal and non-delegable to the plenary session of the AN, to the director of the SNGR regarding the construction of the channeling project for the Totoras stream”, but that in addition, the mayor Alex Padilla Torres and the members of the Cabildo must appear, regarding their refusal in approving a cantonal resolution, authorizing the first municipal representative, the management of a one hundred percent non-refundable credit in the Development Bank of Ecuador (BDE), for the contracting of the updating of the studies that allows re-contracting the work. (YO)