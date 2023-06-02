Living at home or in a social services facility? There is often only one option, the worse one

The author is a reporter, author of the blog tulamsavidiek.com

This text was published in cooperation with ctzn.sk Platform about people and cities

The facility for seniors is located on the outskirts of the village, with a view of a beautiful forest through the windows.

The lady who lives in it, a former editor, looks out the window: “I appreciate the view, but at the same time it holds me back, I would like to share it with someone. It was always lively around me, I had many contacts. You are the first person to talk to me this week. The only thing that makes me happy is a dog that wags its tail when it sees me.’

This is also how Slavomír Krupa, who has been working in the social field for 47 years, describes one of his visits to a home for the elderly. He currently works as an advisor to the National Project Deinstitutionalization of Social Service Facilities, which is funded by European funds.

From his experience, such a scene from home, as he described, is not unique. Psychological deprivation of people living in a closed – institutional – environment is a common and frequent phenomenon.

“If a person is forced to live in an environment where he has to constantly adapt to rules and group activities, where the institution represents his entire world and he no longer expects to ever leave, psychological deprivation will inevitably occur,” he explains.

An alternative is community care. Man