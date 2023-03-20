Home News Living bee museum preserves the native species – breaking latest news
In the El Arenal parish, Puyango canton, Loja province, there is the Living Museum of Stingless Bees. Since 2015, this infrastructure began to consolidate, which is also a space where students carry out internships and develop training on environmental issues.

This Museum is owned by Ulvio Aguilar Sanmartín, meliponiculturist. In dialogue with Diario Crónica he told how he undertook this work.

He said that since he was very young he has been engaged in the activity. At 59 years old, he continues with the production of native bee honey. This vocation was transmitted from generation to generation, his grandparents, his parents and then he took the lead with family support.

Meet

In the El Arenal parish, as in the towns of Ciano and Vicentino, there is the highest concentration of native bees. “There are 5,100 swarms, because it is a privileged area in dry and humid forest.”

Even this resource was declared as Cultural, Natural and Biological Heritage of the Puyango canton, Don Ulvio specified.

In the Museum there is a variety of species of native bees: the cananambo, bermejo, catana, moroja, among others.

In addition, this space is a place where students practice and learn about research advances in this area. Visits can be made prior coordination.

Production

In El Arenal, Las Vegas neighborhood, where Ulvio Agular’s property is located, one of the main activities is the production of honey with native bees, brand “Cananambos”.

This product is delivered directly to the consumer so that it does not suffer any type of adulteration. “The honey is not processed to guarantee its quality”, pointed out the honey grower.

The distribution is made to different cities of the country and also abroad.

Advantages

Melipona honey has great nutritional properties and health benefits, it cures gastritis, strengthens the respiratory system, eye infections, among others.

The harvest is only once a year, in the month of December. Ulvio Aguilar made an invitation to visit the Museum. (YO)

GIVEN

Since 2015, the Living Museum has been operating, which aims to preserve this native species and is part of the Bosque Seco Biosphere Reserve.

