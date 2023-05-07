Living in the Coffee Axis

The Coffee Region has been one of the regions of Colombia in which the reactivation of construction has been most successful

Housing is a right that is in the Constitution, but in the country there is a housing deficit, not only qualitative but quantitative. But the construction sector is not limited to housing, but there is another series of macro projects aimed at continuing the reactivation in the Coffee Region. Another of the keys that have been successful in the reactivation of construction is the implementation of the subsidies granted by the government for VIS and non-VIS housing, which has considerably increased the acquisition of real estate in the latter sector.

The reactivation of the construction sector in the three departments that make up the Coffee Region continues, generating significant economic development for the entire region, especially in municipalities that are highly desirable for new projects, such as Dosquebradas, Villamaría and Santa Rosa de Cabal.

HOUSING OF SOCIAL INTEREST VIS

The national president ratified the Government’s commitment to families who wish to acquire their own home, through the aid of the Mi Casa Ya program, and reported that the effort is already underway to add $1 billion, which adds up to $1.24 billion willing to cover the program during the current year.

With the current budget available, the 23,100 subsidies allocated in 2022 and 18,000 new allocations will be covered. Similarly, the request for a $1 billion budget addition is being processed, which will enable the disbursement of 34,000 new subsidies for the most vulnerable families, to complete 75,000 subsidies during 2023.

The platform for applying for subsidies has been enabled since April 10; It is necessary to remember that financial institutions, credit institutions and solidarity economy entities are in charge of uploading the documents for each application. Weekly allocation cuts will be made that will allow subsidies to be granted expeditiously and under equity criteria.

REQUIREMENTS TO ACCESS A SUBSIDY FOR MY HOUSE NOW:

Home classification in Sisbén IV between A1 and D20. Not owning a home. Not having previously been beneficiaries of a subsidy or coverage. Have the approval of a mortgage loan or housing leasing.

In general, the construction of houses in the Eje Cafetero has been driven by factors such as the economic growth of the region, the increase in population and the demand for houses by people who move to the area for work or study.

BELOW, I MENTION SOME OF THE MOST RELEVANT TRENDS:

Sustainable construction: There is increasing interest in building homes of this type, using materials and technologies that reduce environmental impact. In the Coffee Region, this is reflected in the use of materials such as wood, raw earth and bamboo, as well as in the use of renewable energy systems. Small houses: In line with the global tendency to reduce the size of houses, the region is also building smaller houses, which allow a more efficient use of space and a reduction in construction and maintenance costs. Urban developments: In some cities such as Pereira and Manizales, large urban developments are being built that offer housing in gated communities with services such as swimming pools, sports fields, green areas, and private security. Use of technology: Technology is also impacting the construction of homes in the Coffee Region, with the use of tools such as drones for land inspection and construction planning, and the use of design and construction software to improve efficiency. and precision in the process. Housing for the elderly: In line with the aging of the population, there is an increase in the construction of housing for the elderly, which offer services and special adaptations for the elderly.

According to the Colombian Chamber of Builders CAMACOL in its latest report Construction Trends 25 generated in December 2022 reports that 2023 will be a positive year for the indicators, especially in initiations and launches that will be driven by the social segment

According to the entity, the areas of residential or non-residential units that begin the construction process is a variable of great relevance for the construction sector because it indicates the capacity of the territory to expand the housing supply according to the licenses granted. and, consequently, reflects the possibilities of accessing new housing in the future.

Additionally, the initiations demonstrate the great contribution of the construction sector to the generation of employment and the demand for inputs, which positively impacts related industrial activities and multiple service sectors in the economy.

However, the country has recently made great progress in terms of sustainable construction that represents the EDGE certification (excellence in design for greater efficiency, for its acronym in English) issued by Camacol. This international green building certification system helps identify the most cost-effective ways to reduce the resource intensity of a building. In the last five years, more than 500 building projects have been certified, representing 9.8 million square meters and approximately 130,000 housing units, 73% of which are low-income housing.

Between November 2021 and October 2022, CAMACOL reports that the medium-sized regions had an investment of $21 billion annually, including Bolívar, Santander, Risaralda, Magdalena, and Tolima.

The year 2023 will be a period of great challenges, with some factors in favor of construction activity, lower inflationary pressures, including commodities and construction materials. A change in the banks’ monetary stance, more favorable public financing conditions and a recovering labor market are expected.

In general, housing construction in the Coffee Region is experiencing a period of growth and diversification, with greater attention paid to sustainability, efficiency and the quality of life of the inhabitants.