Home » Living nations uphold the honor of their benefactors and heroes, Prime Minister
News

Living nations uphold the honor of their benefactors and heroes, Prime Minister

by admin
Living nations uphold the honor of their benefactors and heroes, Prime Minister

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has said that living nations maintain the honor of their benefactors and heroes.
Web Desk: In his message on the social networking site Twitter, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif said that he thanked the people for their participation in the Pakistan Martyrs Day, it was a gathering to express gratitude to our martyrs and veterans on behalf of the nation.
Shahbaz Sharif said that living nations maintain the honor and dignity of their benefactors and heroes.
He further said that the martyrs made the ultimate sacrifice of their lives so that the men and women of their country could live in peace.

See also  Jhon Flórez, candidate for Governor of Cesar, died

You may also like

Tiki González meets with colleagues from the bank...

Some emergencies attended in Cali after normalization of...

Urso: “Made in Italy bill will start with...

[Jiang Feng Rambling]Stewardess blanket insults China? The U.S....

WITHOUT AUTOPSY OF THE COCKROACH COMPLAINT WILL STAY...

Fingerprint: your whole life at a click

Basketball: playoff semifinals; Milan-Sassari 95-72 – Sardinia

Rural families from Capiibary receive credit assistance through...

Captured for drug trafficking in Villavieja

Football: Gasperini, “High grade season for Atalanta” –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy