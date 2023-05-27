Living nations uphold the honor of their benefactors and heroes, Prime Minister

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has said that living nations maintain the honor of their benefactors and heroes.

Web Desk: In his message on the social networking site Twitter, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif said that he thanked the people for their participation in the Pakistan Martyrs Day, it was a gathering to express gratitude to our martyrs and veterans on behalf of the nation.

Shahbaz Sharif said that living nations maintain the honor and dignity of their benefactors and heroes.

He further said that the martyrs made the ultimate sacrifice of their lives so that the men and women of their country could live in peace.