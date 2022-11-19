Home News Livorno, the faces of those convicted of feminicide on display in court, lawyers in revolt
Controversy in the court of Livorno for an exhibition – set up in the atrium of the building that houses the judicial offices – which displays photos of men convicted of femicide complete with captions of name, city, year, murder weapon and even the name of the victim. The images and details, as we read this morning in Il Tirreno, have caused debate and divisions among lawyers, to the point that the Criminal Chamber accuses the organizers of the review – which are the Civil Chamber and the Equal Opportunities Committee of the Bar Association – to “invoke the law of retaliation”.

The exhibition, entitled ‘The (dis)value of women’ has works by the artist Alessandro Fruzzetti and was to be set up in the two seats of the Livorno court. Instead, for the criticisms, it is now visible only in the building that houses the civil section. For the Criminal Chamber the artistic choice “is harmful to the image and dignity of the condemned”. Critical messages were also penned in the guest book by other lawyers, who energetically dissociate themselves from the staging. Some lawyers, including the president of the Livorno criminal chamber Aurora Matteucci, asked the president of the court Luciano Costantini for an appointment to ask him to collect the photos. Il Tirreno also reports that the president of the Union of criminal chambers, lawyer Gian Domenico Caiazza, judges the exhibition ” creepy”, “a shame. Such an exhibition cannot be defined otherwise”.

“Our intentions, on the other hand, are the opposite of what we are accused of – the president of the Civil Chamber Marco Vitalizi and the referent of the Equal Opportunities Committee of the Order Nicola Sodano defend themselves in the newspaper – Our goal is to send a strong message that ignites the spotlight on the phenomenon of feminicide”. The exhibition was authorized by the court and is scheduled to go on until December 2 as part of the International Day against Violence against Women initiatives.

