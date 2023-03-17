Home News LK Weißenburg-Gunzenhausen | Electromobility at Altmühlsee
News

LK Weißenburg-Gunzenhausen | Electromobility at Altmühlsee

by admin
LK Weißenburg-Gunzenhausen | Electromobility at Altmühlsee

E-bikes can now be charged around the clock and free of charge at the service stations at Altmühlsee and at Altmühlsee-Zuleiter. Modern charging facilities for e-cars are located in the Seezentrum Muhr am See, at the leisure facilities in Gern and in Mörsach. The Altmühlsee association is planning further stations in cooperation with N-Ergie. There is an overview www.ladeverbundplus.de.

See also  Shanghai auto companies resume work: closed production employees hold multiple jobs, hot pot KTV relieves psychological pressure

You may also like

UNA Medicine students carry out educational talks and...

15,000 Risaraldenses have not yet claimed their identity...

Wang Weizhong presided over the provincial government party...

Quantum security Industry 4.0, the first demonstration in...

Investigation against Abraaj chief Arif Naqvi for transferring...

In the operation authorities seized 8 kilos of...

CNCU, celebrated world consumer rights day with Urso...

In Pakistan Super League, first eliminator, Peshawar Zalmi...

Fiber optics from Claro arrived in Suesca, Cundinamarca

The Central Committee of the Communist Party of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy