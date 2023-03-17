E-bikes can now be charged around the clock and free of charge at the service stations at Altmühlsee and at Altmühlsee-Zuleiter. Modern charging facilities for e-cars are located in the Seezentrum Muhr am See, at the leisure facilities in Gern and in Mörsach. The Altmühlsee association is planning further stations in cooperation with N-Ergie. There is an overview www.ladeverbundplus.de.

