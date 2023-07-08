LNG terminal in the port of Mukran: MV wants testing | > – News

Status: 08.07.2023 10:00 a.m

The Bundestag and Bundesrat have decided to allow the construction of an LNG terminal in the port of Mukran on the island of Rügen. Both voted for an amendment to the LNG Acceleration Act.

On Friday, the Bundestag and Bundesrat decided to speed up the construction of a liquefied natural gas terminal in the port of Mukran on the island of Rügen. The terminal in the port of Mukran should already be available next winter, i.e. in about six months. Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania’s Environment Minister, Till Backhaus (SPD), has announced that applications for the planned LNG terminal will be thoroughly examined. But so far not even the application documents are complete.

Backhaus takes a critical view of the operating time

According to Backhaus, the responsible authorities in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania will take a close look at the applications. From his point of view, the last word has not yet been spoken on the length of the company. We will not accept operating the terminal for 20 years, said Backhaus. It is not yet possible to say whether and when approval will be given. The overall prognosis must be right, no sections of the project would be approved.

Municipality of Binz wants to sue against LNG approval

Lawsuits could also mess up the schedule. The municipality of Binz, for example, wants to stop construction with several temporary orders. “We will apply to the Federal Administrative Court for an interim order against the planned construction of the plants with the aim of temporarily stopping construction,” said their lawyer, Reiner Geulen, on Friday. This is directed against both the port conversion in Mukran near Sassnitz and the construction of the connecting pipeline in the direction of Lubmin. The mayor of Binz, Karsten Schneider, told the NDR that if necessary the community would go to the Federal Constitutional Court.

In addition, the municipality wants to obtain another temporary injunction against the dredging of the fairway in Mukran. The procedure is justified, as before, with the effects of a possible accident on the coastal region and doubts about the impending gas shortage cited by the federal government. Geulen also accuses the federal government of exerting undue pressure on the state and its approval authorities.

Vote for terminal

Despite resistance from local communities and the state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, liquefied natural gas, so-called LNG, can be unloaded on Rügen in the future. In a roll-call vote, 370 MPs voted in favor of the bill on Friday. 301 MPs were against, four abstained. The traffic light factions of the SPD, Greens and FDP had previously signaled their approval, all opposition parties wanted to vote against it. In the meantime, the Bundesrat has also approved the LNG Acceleration Act.

Gas deliveries already in winter 2024

Parliament voted in Berlin for a corresponding amendment to the LNG Acceleration Act. This should enable faster approvals. According to federal plans, two floating LNG terminals with an annual capacity of ten billion cubic meters of gas are to be stationed at the Mukran site. The aim is for the terminal to be available for supply in winter at the beginning of 2024. The ships are to be operated privately by Deutsche Regas. The federal government wants to secure the gas supply in the coming winter. Early on Friday afternoon, the Federal Council also approved the amendment to the LNG Acceleration Act.

Habeck: “We’re not done yet”

Federal Minister of Economics and Vice-Chancellor Robert Habeck (Greens) warned in the Bundestag with a view to security of supply. The Greens politician spoke in the Bundestag of a difficult consideration with a view to protests against the terminal. But it is about securing Germany’s energy supply. “We’re not through yet.”

criticism from the opposition

The CDU politician Oliver Grundmann said that Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) is pulling the strings here: “A holiday island will be an LNG location. Basta.” The AfD politician Leif-Erik Holm also criticized the government: “Tourism is on the brink.” Last year there were 1.3 million guests on Germany’s most popular island. However, the LNG terminal will mean stress for people and nature.

Mutual reproach: lack of willingness to engage in dialogue

The tourism director of the Bay of Binz, Kai Gardeja, confirms the legal action of the municipality. In the online format NDR MV Live he said: “We are optimistic about the upcoming proceedings.” Nature, for space and for good air.The liquefied natural gas plant therefore contradicts the values ​​​​of the island.

Carsten Schneider (SPD), the federal government’s representative for Eastern Europe, criticizes NDR MV Live for a lack of willingness to engage in dialogue on the part of the mayor of Binz, Karsten Schneider (independent) and the director of tourism. In the online format, the Eastern Commissioner described the decision as “essential and important for East Germany”. Industry in the east needs the gas for steel and glass production in Riesa via Dresden to Thuringia.

Conversion to hydrogen provided for by law

Federal Minister of Economics Habeck speaks of the criticism from Binz of “legitimate concerns that must be taken into account”. Habeck held out the prospect of a possible green use of the LNG terminal, speaking of a “bridge to hydrogen supply”. The requirements for the necessary conversion are anchored in the law.

Gas storage already more than 80 percent full

There is a stable gas supply situation, the gas storage facilities are already more than 80 percent full, according to Habeck. “As of today, we’re getting through the winter very well.” However, one should not rely on the fact that everything will always go well. That is the political lesson that has been learned, he said, referring to the past dependence on Russian gas supplies. Suppliers could fail, there could be attacks, terminals could stop working, and winters could get colder. The “precautionary principle” must be upheld.

Habeck: “No compromises in environmental and water protection”

Habeck went on to say that there are legitimate questions and concerns on Rügen that he takes seriously. The concerns should be answered as best as possible. “Nevertheless, as federal legislators, we are obliged to pay attention to the energy supply and energy security of the Federal Republic of Germany.” One should not fall into a political inability to act. With the LNG Act, there are no cutbacks in terms of material protection goods – above all environmental and water protection.

Schwesig: The federal government must ask itself what has been done wrong

Mecklenburg-West Pomerania’s Prime Minister Manuela Schwesig (SPD) emphasized in an interview with Phoenix that it was important to her that every project was in harmony with the environment, tourism and public acceptance. “Certainly you will never convince everyone. But if you have everyone against you, then you have to ask yourself as a union what you actually did wrong.”

Catalog of measures not taken into account by the state

State Environment Minister Backhaus made it clear on Thursday evening that the state lacked binding commitments from the federal government to promote the region. Under these circumstances, the project is rejected. Despite numerous talks between the federal and state governments, the federal government has not yet responded sufficiently to the state government’s proposals, said Backhaus. “Above all, it is disappointing for us that no perspective as a hydrogen location could be shown.” The state had sent a catalog of measures with proposals to the federal government, which should be used to promote more acceptance in the region.

Billion project is to be financed by the state

Originally, LNG ships should continue to anchor off Sellin on Rügen. According to government circles, this is now being dispensed with. One of Deutsche Regas’ two liquid gas ships is also to be withdrawn from Lubmin and stationed off Mukran. The cost of converting a large part of the natural gas supply to liquid gas is to be financed by the state with around ten billion euros. However, the federal government expects returns through fees for using the ships and lines.

