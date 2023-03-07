The works of the variant of the Pan-American highway in the Rosas sector they are advancing and the national government announced that the load tests have already begun to enable the new road.

The national Institute of Roads, Invías, said that in the Pan-American Highway Connection, a tour was carried out with members of the Colombian Association of Truck Drivers in order to verify the state of the road in terms of turning radii and slopes.

The entity stated that It is expected that this route will be opened in the next few days that will connect again with the Pan-American highway.

Yesterday, the high presidential adviser for the regions, Luis Fernando Velasco, met in the city of Popayán with the parliamentary bench of Cauca, the Government of Cauca, mayors of the south of the department, social and trade union sectors, to follow up on the actions that are being carried out to address the emergency in the south of the country due to the collapse of Rosas.

During the meeting, the attendees requested the Ministry of Transportation and Invias to intervene alternate routes used and maintained.

In addition, the realization of a work table with victims to review specific issues.

It was also announced that with the support of the National Unit for Disaster Risk Management the issue of relocation for the victims will be studied.

Fernando Velasco, invited the bench of congressmen from Cauca and representatives of the community to build a regional pact that will improve the economy of this areawhich was already beaten before the collapse.

