Taiwan stock ETF Wang Guotai Perpetual High Dividend (00878) has been gaining momentum recently, and the latest number of beneficiaries reached 932,218. Compared with Yuanta High Dividend (0056) 892,201, the gap is gradually widening. Some netizens wanted to spend 500,000 yuan to buy it, which sparked heated discussions. Most of them do not recommend borrowing money to buy it. Only when the loan interest rate is lower than 2.5% can it be considered. If you want to buy a single transaction, you must choose the timing carefully. There is a chance of winning, otherwise it is better to use the spare money to deposit slowly every month, which is also a good investment strategy.

00878 distributed a dividend of 0.27 yuan in the first quarter, which was ex-dividend on February 16, and the interest payment was completed in 6 days. Because of its advantages of low price, high return rate and quarterly dividend distribution, it is very popular among petty investors. A netizen posted on a well-known stock market discussion website, the stock market classmate association, asking whether it is feasible to borrow 500,000 yuan to invest in 00878, with an interest rate of 5.21%, and pay it off in 2 years. Most netizens shook their heads and shouted “don’t do it”.

Some netizens think that unless you can talk to the bank about the interest rate below 2.5%, don’t use it to buy stocks or deposit ETFs, you will only get poorer and poorer. Some people say that the loan interest rate exceeds 2.5%. High, too little amount is unnecessary.

There are even serious netizens who tried to calculate for him. The total amount of interest paid is: 500,000 yuan x 5.21% x 2 years = 52,100 yuan, plus the principal of 500,000 yuan, the total repayment within 2 years is 552,100 yuan. Considering transaction costs, the investment rate must be at least 10.42% to return the cost.

However, another group of netizens believes that borrowing money to invest is also one of the methods when they are sure that they can afford the amortization of principal and interest. However, it is important to remind that the timing of investment is very important. The yield rate increased by 33%, and the dividends bought at the low point can cover the loan interest. On the contrary, if you enter the market at a relatively high point, you will only earn dividends and lose the price difference, which will reduce the principal.

Some people analyze that there is nothing wrong with borrowing money from the bank, but you have to do your homework, such as investment returns and loan interest. If not, don’t do it. In addition, if the investment amount is too small, it means that the acceptable repayment amount is not high, so it is not recommended. It would be a better investment strategy to squeeze out a small amount of funds every month to buy in a regular fixed amount.

