Local authorities, the Region intervenes in situations of economic distress. President Solinas: “25 million to ensure stability and continuity in the provision of services”

– The Region goes to the rescue of local authorities who have a compromised financial situation and who therefore, finding themselves in economic distress, may not be able to continue to guarantee services to citizens and offer those opportunities for growth and development that the territories need . The notice has just been published which allows you to take advantage of the resources made available with the Fund set up precisely for this purpose, which has an endowment of 25 million euros for each of the years 2022, 2023 and 2024.

“Our commitment, at a time when local authorities need more attention and support, is evident and certified by the actions that this council is carrying out – explains the President of the Region, Christian Solinas – Putting in place useful tools to stem the crisis and giving substance to measures and measures capable of alleviating the financial stress to which the Municipalities are subjected is the best way to give the answers that Sardinian citizens expect, in line with what has been carried out up to now in favor of livability, usability, attractiveness of the territories”, concluded the President.

The 25 million fund has two objectives, explains the Councilor for Local Authorities and Urban Planning, Aldo Salaris, going into the specifics of the measure: “Financing local Authorities that have a compromised financial situation due to the burden, also consisting of the residual debt of mortgages already contracted, linked to expropriation procedures relating to executive sentences, arbitration or judicial or extrajudicial transactions and ensure the safeguarding of budget balances”. For the exponent of Giunta Solinas, “helping local authorities to overcome difficulties, including those of an economic nature, and continue along the path of achieving greater efficiency in their functions and, consequently, in services to Sardinian citizens remains a primary objective . We are at work – Councilor Salaris concluded – to ensure quality, efficiency of administrative action and services to every Sardinian citizen”.

The criteria for allocating the funds have also been defined. As regards the first line of intervention (Local Authorities which present a compromised financial situation) the allocation of 8 million Euros is envisaged.

As regards the second line of intervention (ensuring the safeguarding of budget balances), the allocation of 17 million euros is envisaged: 5 million in favor of the Provinces and Metropolitan City of Cagliari (a share equal to 40% in equal parts; a share of 60% on a demographic basis). Six million euros will be allocated primarily to those Municipalities that are in the most critical conditions.