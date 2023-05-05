Local commerce is already preparing for Mother’s Day – breaking latest news

The trade prepares to expand sales

With just 11 days left to commemorate Mother’s Day, there is an expectation among local merchants to improve sales and advance in the reactivation process.

Merchants from the city of Loja, with a few weeks in advance, began to provide themselves with different articles.

The objective is to expand sales, taking advantage of this season, which, although it is a family reunion, is also used to offer a variety of items.

Business stores, electrical appliances, clothing, jewelry, ornaments, flowers, among others, prepare special offers, as indicated in dialogue with Diario Crónica.

Julio César Luna Cruz, president of the Loja Chamber of Commerce, specified that, “although they have not yet reached a reactivation as before the pandemic, the objective is to advance in this process.”

Interest

In his opinion, there are certain distractors at the national level, such as the impeachment of President Lasso and other issues that focus attention. “There is no interest in promoting new laws and ordinances for the benefit of citizens.”

The leader noted that, in the month of May, like other dates such as Christmas, Friendship and Mother’s Day, “there are good possibilities and the sector is prepared.”

The merchants’ union is currently made up of more than 600 members.

Panorama

In a tour of different stores and locations in the city of Loja, the vendors agreed to mention that expectations are high, considering that sales were low last year.

Sonia María Pesantez, who works in an appliance store, indicated that there are promotions. “The prices are reasonable, so that all the product can be sold.”

Offer

In other establishments in the city, the panorama is the same; in flower arrangement stores too, at this time, there is great demand.

Rosa María Estrada specified that there are special promotions —depending on the size and preference of the flowers. Costs range from USD 5 onwards.

In restaurants they will offer special menus. Just like artists promote traditional serenades: the goal is for sales and hiring to rise by 50%. (YO)