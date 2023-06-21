Home » “Local development and territorial restructuring”: Walter Fagoaga
"Local development and territorial restructuring": Walter Fagoaga

“Local development and territorial restructuring”: Walter Fagoaga

This Tuesday in the Plataforma program, the sociologist Walter Fagoaga spoke about the territorial restructuring in the country, through the reduction from 252 to 44 municipalities, which he considered to be a strategic issue but which has not had the approach it needs.

“The idea of ​​reducing municipalities arose with the capture of the mayoress of Soyapango, for the president having many municipalities in the country is not ideal”he expressed.

With the reduction of municipalities, a large part of the country has become districts, eliminating city halls with their respective mayors, leaving 44 municipalities that agglomerated the country’s districts, Fagoaga indicated.

For the sociologist, municipal management has been deficient and in very few cases has it been approved by the population, which justifies the elimination of mayoralties.

“Was the reduction of municipalities in the country necessary? If it was necessary to reduce municipalities, it had to be reconsidered. At least 164 municipalities have a population of less than 15,000 inhabitants.Fagoaga said.

