Local guests and women, with wide participation in the first Valledupar Book Fair

Less than a week after its start, the World Capital of Vallenato is already throbbing First Valledupar Book Fair, Felva 2023which will be the great literary festival of the year in the region.

Felva will bring together novelists, poets, journalists, essayists, story writers, philosophers, scientists and columnists from June 8 to 11, who will be able to exhibit their works to lovers of letters in the city and other regions of the country.

The event organized by the publishing house THE PYLON it will have great national guests, but it will also be the opportunity for local talents to exhibit their books and feed the festival of letters.

Authors like Carlos Cesar SilvaLuis Barros Pavajeau, Miguel Barrios Payares, Maria Angelica Pumarejo, Nelson Navarro, Amat Zuluaga War, Weildler GuerraLuis Mario Araujo and Julio Onate Martinez, To name just a few, they will join great guests in this unprecedented space for the capital of Cesar.

The authors Carlos César Silva, Wilder Guerra and Julio Oñate Martín will be among the lineup of high-level guests, both from Valledupar, Cesar and the Caribbean as well as from Colombia. PHOTO: COURTESY.

Also at the First Valledupar Book Fair will be the writer Luis Felipe Núñez Mestre, who recently won the Casa de las Américas International Award; as well as the authors: Yenis Judith Muñoz Mindiola, from Riohacha; Lindantonella Solano Mendoza, Wayú poet; Jairo Mejía Cuello, from the Magdalena Foundation; and Aminta Beleño Gómez, from Valledupar.

Likewise, peasants representing the contemporary creative movement will discuss their literary novelties. Limedis Castillo Mendoza, Johnny Beleño Gómez, Illich Vladimir Mercado and Jarol Ferreira Acosta will participate. They will talk with Emmanuel Pichón.

The female presence will have a special place within Felva and within the group of special guests will be the writers Carolina Sanín and Vanessa Rosales, the journalist María Jimena Duzán and the former Foreign Minister of Colombia, María Ángela Holguín.

Within the list of high-level guests, both from Valledupar, Cesar and the Caribbean as well as from Colombia, the following stand out: the novelist and poet William Ospina; the academic and intellectual Moisés Wasserman; cartoonist and columnist Vladdothe former Minister of Health and Education and former presidential candidate Alexander Gaviria; the former Vice President of the Republic, Humberto of Lomban Streetto; the director of the Gabo FoundationJaime Abello and the writer Alfonso Sánchez Baute, among many others.

The Book Fair will take place and will have as its axis the Historic Center of Valledupar. The commercial and bibliographical exhibition is made up of stands from publishers and bookstores in the Alfonso López square, where the public will be able to buy books by national and international guest authors.

Within the programming of the First Book Fair, Felva, there will be talks, panels, talks and conferences; book launches, historical approaches, dialogues about the novel, the short story, poetry, journalism, and discussion spaces about Venezuela, Gabriel García Márquez in the region, vallenato as a literary genre, the indigenous contribution, the challenges of women in today’s society and the importance of reading and writing in children and young people, among other current issues.

As an introductory event, on Thursday, June 8, the exhibition ‘Los libros del vallenato’ will be installed at the Casa de la Cultura, where 50 books of this genre will be exhibited for free, curated by Gustavo Ramírez Ariza. This exhibition will also talk about the most important moments of vallenato and its evolution; This will go from Thursday 8 to Sunday 11 June.

It should be noted that all events of Taken in 2023which is organized by the newspaper EL PILÓN, will be free to enter, which makes it different from other book fairs in the country.