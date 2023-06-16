Local heavy rainstorm Anhui launches rainstorm level IV emergency response_China.org.cn

China News Service, Hefei, June 16th (Reporter Wu Lan) At 16:00 on June 16th, the Anhui Provincial Meteorological Bureau launched an order for emergency response to major meteorological disasters (rainstorms) level IV.

According to the forecast of the Anhui Meteorological Observatory, it is expected that there will be a heavy precipitation process along the Huaihuai River south from June 17-19, along the Huaihe River to the river on the 17th, the southern Jianghuai and Jiangnan on the 18th, and the Jiangnan area on the 19th. The hourly rain intensity can reach 40-60 mm/hour, accompanied by local thunderstorms and strong winds.

On the same day, the Anhui Provincial Meteorological Bureau launched an order for emergency response to major meteorological disasters (rainstorms) level IV, requiring member units of the Meteorological Service Leading Group of the Anhui Provincial Meteorological Bureau, Fuyang, Huainan, Bengbu, Lu’an, Hefei, Chuzhou, Anqing, Tongling, Wuhu, Ma’anshan, Chizhou, Huangshan, and Xuancheng immediately entered a level IV emergency response state. The meteorological bureaus of each city can decide whether to initiate or adjust a higher level of emergency response based on the actual situation.

[Responsible editor: Zhan Yuquan]