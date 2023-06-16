Home » Local heavy rainstorm Anhui launches rainstorm level IV emergency response_China.org.cn
News

Local heavy rainstorm Anhui launches rainstorm level IV emergency response_China.org.cn

by admin

China News Service, Hefei, June 16th (Reporter Wu Lan) At 16:00 on June 16th, the Anhui Provincial Meteorological Bureau launched an order for emergency response to major meteorological disasters (rainstorms) level IV.

According to the forecast of the Anhui Meteorological Observatory, it is expected that there will be a heavy precipitation process along the Huaihuai River south from June 17-19, along the Huaihe River to the river on the 17th, the southern Jianghuai and Jiangnan on the 18th, and the Jiangnan area on the 19th. The hourly rain intensity can reach 40-60 mm/hour, accompanied by local thunderstorms and strong winds.

On the same day, the Anhui Provincial Meteorological Bureau launched an order for emergency response to major meteorological disasters (rainstorms) level IV, requiring member units of the Meteorological Service Leading Group of the Anhui Provincial Meteorological Bureau, Fuyang, Huainan, Bengbu, Lu’an, Hefei, Chuzhou, Anqing, Tongling, Wuhu, Ma’anshan, Chizhou, Huangshan, and Xuancheng immediately entered a level IV emergency response state. The meteorological bureaus of each city can decide whether to initiate or adjust a higher level of emergency response based on the actual situation.

[Responsible editor: Zhan Yuquan]

See also  Community cooks who feed 10 million people fight for their rights in Argentina

You may also like

TU Chemnitz started “TUCambassador Program” | TUCcurrent

ASKO: a new coach takes charge of the...

Former deputy director of the UNP would have...

the best cotton producers rewarded – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable...

THW Kiel is German handball champion

Another infamy against the pastusos

U.S. stock witching day challenges Taiwan index futures...

The Robot Roadshow is Coming to The Outlet...

Petro government creates international fund to put an...

Prince Harry and his wife Megan’s deal with...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy