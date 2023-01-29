During the Spring Festival holiday, many people infected with the new coronavirus were discharged from hospital or referred to primary medical institutions after treatment. Various localities optimized measures to strengthen follow-up services for key populations to ensure that the public’s medical needs during the holidays were met, and the Chinese New Year was celebrated with peace of mind.

Henan: Strengthening the follow-up treatment of key populations to make patients feel at ease during the New Year

The 79-year-old Wei Xiusheng old man is a villager in Liuhezhai Village, Liangzhuang Township, Puyang County, Henan Province. He was treated at the Henan Provincial People’s Hospital after being infected with the new crown virus some time ago. A few days ago, as the symptoms eased, the old man was transferred to the township health center in front of his house.

Zhang Guochao, the son of Wei Xiusheng: He is well taken care of in all aspects, and he feels at ease here and is quite satisfied.

Considering that the surrounding restaurants are less open during the festival. Early in the morning, the hospital arranged for nursing staff to bring breakfast to Wei Xiusheng.

Ma Zhiqiang, Chief Physician and Attending Physician of Liangzhuang Town Health Center, Puyang County, Henan Province: While doing a good job in diagnosis and treatment services, we also strengthen communication with patients. We believe that if we put more care, patients will have more peace of mind.

The Liangzhuang Town Health Center is responsible for the medical care and basic public health of more than 50,000 local people. During the Spring Festival, the medical staff of the hospital stayed at their posts in 24-hour shifts to meet the medical needs of the grassroots to the greatest extent.

Liu Chuanzhen, Director of the Health Center of Liangzhuang Town, Puyang County, Puyang City, Henan Province: All our staff are on duty, and we implement 24-hour remote consultation with the superior support hospital, and do our best to do a good job in various diagnosis and treatment work.

For elderly patients who have been discharged from the hospital, Huaibin County, Henan Province has set up 11 new crown key population service teams, dispatched to 19 towns and towns, and carried out door-to-door rounds services. Early in the morning on January 26, doctor Ding Qinghui brought his team members to Du Guolan’s home. Du Guolan is 85 years old and has just returned home after being treated at the local county people’s hospital.

Zhu Konghua, a family member of Du Guolan, a villager in Zhuwan Village, Gudui Township, Huaibin County, Henan Province, wished Konghua: After we came back, we were actually very worried about the relapse of our old illness. Unexpectedly, the county people’s hospital sent doctors and nurses to take care of them very thoughtfully. This really helped us heart.

Jiangxi: Sending doctors and medicines into the mountains to protect the health of villagers

During the Spring Festival, there are many activities to visit relatives and friends, and the mobility of rural people increases. The roving diagnosis and treatment service teams in various parts of Jiangxi continue to carry out door-to-door services of sending doctors and medicines to protect health, prevent severe diseases, and protect the health of key rural populations.

In Wan’an County, Ji’an City, Jiangxi Province, located at the eastern foot of the Luoxiao Mountains, 27,000 rural elderly people live scattered in the mountainous area. Relying on township health centers and village-level clinics, the local area implements the model of “mobile rounds + contracted doctors” to serve and protect the health of the elderly in rural areas. The local inspection team took diagnostic equipment and health kits, crossed the Panshan Highway, and came to the door for a health check.

Xu Yanlong, who lives in a mountainous area, is 83 years old and suffers from basic diseases such as high blood pressure. After “Yangkang”, he has been the focus of attention of local medical staff.

Xiao Hongyun, Member of the Health and Health Work Committee of Wan’an County Party Committee, Ji’an, Jiangxi Province: Using experts from the County Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine and the People’s Hospital, a small team was formed to make return visits to rural areas, provide door-to-door services to the elderly with limited mobility, and strive to protect the people in rural areas of good health.

Aiming at the mobility problems of elderly people in rural areas, disabled elderly, and scattered left-behind elderly people, Nanchang, Yichun, Ganzhou and other places play the role of rural grid members, according to key, sub-key, and general categories, contracting to households, and continuing during the Spring Festival Carry out classified and graded health monitoring services 4 times a week, and keep the “defense line” of rural epidemic prevention.

Zhong Yunfeng, a villager in Guancun Bailu Township, Ganxian District, Ganzhou City, Jiangxi Province: The government cares about us elderly people, and I feel so warm and happy.

Zhong Anping, Secretary of the General Party Branch of Bailu Township Guancun Village, Ganxian District, Ganzhou City, Jiangxi Province: Implement “subcontracting households” for key groups of people, track their health status in a timely manner, encrypt contacts, and provide good services to ensure the medical needs of the village to the greatest extent.