Traveling from A to B by bus or subway – this week it’s in NRW difficult. Because the unions have called for extensive warning strikes in local public transport. On Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday there were already umpteen cancellations due to strikes, and this is also the case on Friday. Commuters have no choice but to look for other options. There are 5 alternatives:

Alternative 1: Use the S, RB and RE trains

According to the consumer advice center, the warning strikes are not affected NRW Trains from Deutsche Bahn and other private transport companies such as Abellio, National Express, Eurobahn, Westfalenbahn and NordWestBahn. Therefore, it may be an option to switch to S-Bahn, regional trains (RB) and regional express trains. So you can at least go from one city to the next. Depending on how far the distance to be covered is, long-distance buses from private providers can also be an option.

Alternative 2: Take a taxi, folding scooter or e-scooter

To get around locally, you can rely on a taxi or on carpooling. Even with folding scooters or bicycles or e-scooters you can possibly get to your destination within the city.

However, those affected will not be reimbursed for taxi costs. According to consumer advice NRW In the event of a failure, neither the “mobility guarantee” applies NRW “Nor other guarantees from the transport company. A refund could only be made as a gesture of goodwill.

It is generally unreasonable if a taxi incurs costs that are disproportionate to the earnings.