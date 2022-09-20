Home News Locana, 110 volunteers at the Aib exercise
Locana, 110 volunteers at the Aib exercise

The group of volunteers (photo by Marco Roncaglia)

LOCANA. A full day of exercises for the body of the Anti forest fires of the area. The Tlc teleradiocomunicazioni service and USD, a decision support unit, supported the exercise organized by the Provincial Inspectorate of Turin for the northern detachments of the territory.

Over 110 volunteers participated in the activities held in the Municipality of Locana, simulating a maxi emergency from the point of view of fires, such as those that occupied the news stories of this summer in Italy and other European countries, testing all the organizational phases of a particular event such as a large fire in an area rich in trees and fauna at risk in case of flames. An exchange of notions also on the use of radio equipment and some localization tests made the day of exercises complete.

The iceccomando TLC Operators were present on site, led by the regional inspector Roberto Cotroneo and for the Usd of the territories of competence and bordering with the regional inspector Diego Clot. The Deputy Inspector General Massimo Berta, present with Remo Bigando of the regional management, the provincial inspector of Turin Mario Michetti M, the deputy inspector Mauro Canale and the detachment commanders, expressed their applause for the success of the maneuver.

