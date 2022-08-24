The Municipality returns to being an attractive pole and the “holiday” is reborn Fishermen also relaunch the picnic area and presence on the Ogre from all over the Region

locana

Locana has changed gear and after dull years characterized by the pandemic and by the aggravation of now chronic problems such as the economic crisis due to deindustrialization and the depopulation of the mountains, the town returns to realign itself, touristically speaking, in Ceresole Reale, following in the wake of those mountain municipalities , Ronco and Frassinetto, for example, who focus fiercely on those niche tourism segments (vacation, trekking, hiking, mountain biking, sport fishing) which, added together, are no longer niche and are no longer producing interesting numbers.

One above all: almost 90% of the second homes in the Orco and Soana Valleys have reopened and revived and since these now represent a fifth (but in some countries it is a third) of the real estate assets, this means that Locana, for example, has between July and August there was a net increase of 15% in the number of residents from 1,469 registered in the registry office to almost 1,600. Not to mention the “sold out”, the sold-out tape recordings in the various summer events and parties – such as the splendidly organized one in the Chironio hamlet, also very popular with the very young – where in addition to locanini, residents of many neighboring municipalities flocked, from Pont a Cuorgnè, from Rivarolo to Castellamonte «because – say the organizers – in addition to food and wine delicacies and music for everyone, from smooth to dance, here they found cool evenings to fight the summer heat». Not to mention the swimming pool, refurbished like the beach volleyball court (cost € 160 thousand) which has 5 thousand admissions per season.

A small masterpiece was then created by the members of the local association of sport fishermen (led by Riccardo Bugni) and by the Valley Council. Thanks to numerous volunteers and relying on the historic fishing guard, Aurelio Vacca, the two associations have reorganized and refurbished the picnic area which is now clean, tidy, equipped with a bar and new toilets and, above all, a popular destination for hundreds of tourists. Sundays. That to book a table and barbecue (at a political price of 4 euros per person) they start calling from mid-week. But not only. The historic fishing reserve of Fornolosa, which seemed to have fallen out of favor with the ban on repopulation with non-native species, has been relaunched and revitalized by creating a wonderful “no kill” stretch dedicated to those who, after catching – and the usual photo – release trout immediately.

We have gone from the sale of a few vouchers (price 20 euros for 4 catches in the indicated sections and 15 euros for the whole day no kill) to over 100 per week with sport fishermen arriving in droves from Turin, Biella and often from Lombardy. In addition, a “fishing school” was inaugurated in the picnic area dedicated to children and followed directly by Aurelio Vacca. –