LOCARNO 76 – The presence of Rai Cinema

Rai Cinema is participating in the 76th Locarno Film Festival with four films that it helped produce: LA BELLA ESTATE by Laura Luchetti, ROSSOSPERANZA by Annarita Zambrano, PATAGONIA by Simone Bozzelli and MIMÌ – THE PRINCE OF DARKNESS by Brando De Sica.

In the Piazza Grande section, LA BELLA ESTATE, the new film written and directed by Laura Luchetti and starring a cast of young actors, including the protagonists Yile Yara Vianello and newcomer Deva Cassel. After the previous Twin Flower, with which she had received a special mention for the Fipresci prize at the Toronto Film Festival, Laura Luchetti presents this new work freely based on the novel of the same name by Cesare Pavese setting the story of the young protagonist, Ginia, in Turin in 1938. Divided between the sense of duty and the discovery of a desire that confuses her, Ginia is overwhelmed by emotions she doesn’t dare to name. During her “beautiful summer” she finally surrenders to her feelings, celebrating the courage to be herself.

The film is a Kino Produzioni production with Rai Cinema and 9.99 Films, in collaboration with Lucky Red, True Colors and Tapelessfilm, with the support of MEDIA, MiC – Directorate General for Cinema and Audiovisual developed with the support of Film Commission Torino Piemonte – Piemonte Film Tv Development Fund with the contribution of the POR FESR Piedmont 2014-2020 – Action III.3c.1.2 – tender “Piemonte Film TV Fund”.

In the International Competition of the Festival, two titles: ROSSOSPERANZA, the black comedy by Annarita Zambrano, her second feature film after her debut at Cannes in 2018 with Dopo la guerra. The film tells of Zena, Marzia, Alfonso and Adriano, outcast children of respectable people, who meet in the expensive Villa Bianca where their families have sent them to make them “normal”. It’s 1990, the Italy that counts is still dancing. But a tiger, escaped from who knows where, roams free and hungry. There are those who dance, those who love, those who watch. And there are those who kill. In the cast Margherita Morellini, Leonardo Giuliani, Ludovica Rubino, Luca Varone, Elia Nuzzo and with Andrea Sartoretti, Daniela Marra, Antonio Zavatteri with the participation of Rolando Ravello.

Produced by Mad Entertainment with Rai Cinema, in association with Minerva Pictures, in co-production with TS Productions.

Also competing in the international competition, the debut feature PATAGONIA by Simone Bozzelli interpreted by Andrea Fuorto, Augusto Mario Russi, Elettra Dallimore Mallaby, Alexander Benigni. The film intertwines the story of Yuri, a twenty-year-old boy who lives with his elderly aunt in the womb of a small town in Abruzzo, with that of Agostino, a wandering entertainer and charmer of children, who promises him independence that Yuri does not he knew he was looking. Dreaming of the freedom of Patagonia, the two set off on a journey of self-determination that will turn into a frenzy of control and captivity.

A Wildside production, Vision Distribution with Rai Cinema in collaboration with Sky.

Out of competition the film directed by Brando De Sica, MIMÌ – THE PRINCE OF DARKNESS, an Indiana Production, Bartleby with Rai Cinema.

Finally, in the Histoire(s) du cinéma section, the Festival presents the documentary film SERGIO LEONE. THE ITALIAN WHO INVENTED AMERICA by Francesco Zippel, presented last year at the Venice Film Festival and theatrically distributed in Italy under the brand name 01 Distribution.

