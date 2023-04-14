



The ultralight that had been missing since Wednesday, April 12, 2023 when it was flying over the Galapagos Islands was located this Thursday with its unharmed crew, local authorities in Ecuador announced, without giving further details.

Both the pilot and his companion present positive health signs, indicated the Galapagos Government Council, which did not specify the point where the aircraft was found after being reported missing since 6:00 p.m. local time on Wednesday.

The ultralight, a Pipistrel Virus SW registration HCU-0076, had departed from San Cristóbal Island, the easternmost of the archipelago, to fly north of Isabela Island, the largest of this group of 21 islands, located about a thousand kilometers from the continental coasts of Ecuador.

According to a map published by the Galapagos Government Council, the ultralight departed from San Cristóbal at 09:51 local time, took a northwesterly direction and flew over the north of the Santa Cruz and Santiago islands towards a point of the ocean far from the north. Isabela, where it turned south and contact was lost.

The aircraft was scheduled to return to the San Cristóbal airport at approximately 3:30 p.m. local time but, since it had no contact with the control tower, the response procedures were activated, the General Directorate of Civil Aviation said in a statement on Thursday. (DGAC) of Ecuador.

The Ecuadorian Navy participated in the search work with its coast guard and an Antonov AN-237 aircraft. EFE