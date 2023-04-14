Home News Located the missing ultralight in Galapagos with unharmed crew
News

Located the missing ultralight in Galapagos with unharmed crew

by admin
Located the missing ultralight in Galapagos with unharmed crew

Search for the ultralight that had been missing since Wednesday, April 12, 2023 when it was flying over the Galapagos Islands. Photo taken from @CGGalapagos


The ultralight that had been missing since Wednesday, April 12, 2023 when it was flying over the Galapagos Islands was located this Thursday with its unharmed crew, local authorities in Ecuador announced, without giving further details.

Both the pilot and his companion present positive health signs, indicated the Galapagos Government Council, which did not specify the point where the aircraft was found after being reported missing since 6:00 p.m. local time on Wednesday.

The ultralight, a Pipistrel Virus SW registration HCU-0076, had departed from San Cristóbal Island, the easternmost of the archipelago, to fly north of Isabela Island, the largest of this group of 21 islands, located about a thousand kilometers from the continental coasts of Ecuador.

According to a map published by the Galapagos Government Council, the ultralight departed from San Cristóbal at 09:51 local time, took a northwesterly direction and flew over the north of the Santa Cruz and Santiago islands towards a point of the ocean far from the north. Isabela, where it turned south and contact was lost.

The aircraft was scheduled to return to the San Cristóbal airport at approximately 3:30 p.m. local time but, since it had no contact with the control tower, the response procedures were activated, the General Directorate of Civil Aviation said in a statement on Thursday. (DGAC) of Ecuador.

The Ecuadorian Navy participated in the search work with its coast guard and an Antonov AN-237 aircraft. EFE

See also  Verona, bus with 70 students ends up in a vineyard due to an illness of the driver

You may also like

“Please stop teasing, save yourselves the false victimhood”

President Gustavo Petro entered Time magazine’s list of...

The second leg of the German foreign minister’s...

Constitutional Council decides on pension reform in France

President Petro, is part of the list of...

Bankruptcy of head center: Experts call for more...

Chimborazo hosts the national chess

Alegría azul: Daniel Cataño renewed for 3 years...

During his inspection tour in Guangdong, Xi Jinping...

4,000 cans: Dortmund police catch pistachio thieves –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy