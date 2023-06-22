Locauto launches the free loyalty program MyLocauto Friends

Milan, June 22. (askanews) – Locauto, a leading Italian company in the short, medium and long-term rental of cars and commercial vehicles, is launching the MyLocauto Friends loyalty program which rewards rental frequency with discounts and progressive benefits taking into account the customer’s history.

Raffaella Tavazza, CEO of Locauto: “We have registered many repetitive customers and this is why we decided to create a loyalty program, the most original loyalty program in the world of rent a car which is completely free, already counts the rentals made by each single customer at the time of entry and includes three steps, a basic step, an intermediate, an Expert step. What we have found is that at the entrance all of these customers of ours are already in the Expert step, so it means that what they have shown us over the years is that they have rented from us, they have had a good time and they continue to rent from we”.

The program was launched on the eve of summer, the busiest rental season. And the forecasts are positive, after a difficult period due to the lack of product with consequent increase in tariffs. Today the cars are available, Locauto can count on a fleet of 20,000 cars and is ready to welcome the expected numerous tourists, especially from the United States thanks to the favorable exchange rate and which Locauto aims to intercept thanks to the partnership with the American Enterprise Holdings. Tavazza continues: “The fleet is available, the demand is there and therefore we are crossing our fingers for an important recovery that will surpass the famous 2019 that we had already achieved last year”.

Participating in the loyalty program is simple and free: after having created your profile in the MyLocauto reserved area, you will be able to access the MyLocauto Friends section and, once you have joined the programme, view your level directly and thus have access to the dedicated offers.

