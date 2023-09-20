Lockheed Martin Secures Financial Boost for US Army’s Long-Range Hypersonic Weapon Project

Lockheed Martin Secures Contract Modification for U.S. Army’s Long-Range Hypersonic Weapon Project

HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA – Huntsville-based defense contractor Lockheed Martin Corp. has recently been awarded a contract modification worth $104,698,553 to provide ground support equipment for the United States Army’s Long Range Hypersonic Weapon (LRHW) project. The contract is being overseen by the Army Contracting Command based in Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, and is expected to be completed by February 28, 2028.

The LRHW project is an advanced technology initiative aimed at enhancing the U.S. Army’s long-range strike capabilities. The operational scheme involves the use of a large booster carrying the Common Hypersonic Glide Body (C-HGB). Once it reaches the desired altitude and speed, the C-HGB is released and glides at hypersonic speeds toward its intended target. Dynetics will be responsible for manufacturing the glide vehicle, while Lockheed Martin will handle the construction of the booster and the overall assembly of the missile.

Notably, the LRHW has completed two successful tests, one in October 2017 and another in March 2020. It is expected to be fully integrated into the Army’s arsenal by 2023. Additionally, there are plans to adapt the missile for deployment from ships and submarines in alignment with the Intermediate-Range Conventional Prompt Strike (IRCPS) program of the U.S. Navy.

The United States Army intends to deploy the LRHW as part of a battery consisting of eight missiles. This battery will be supported by four M983 vehicles and trailers, with each capable of carrying two missiles. Referred to as the “Dark Eagle,” the LRHW system recently underwent a successful deployment from Joint Base Lewis-McChord to Cape Canaveral in February 2023.

However, there have been some setbacks in the development and testing of the LRHW system. In September 2023, a planned test had to be canceled due to issues encountered during pre-flight checks.

The concept of the C-HGB was derived from the alternative reentry system, which was initially experimented with in the early 2010s under the advanced hypersonic weapons project. This design evolution traces back to the SWERVE prototype developed by the Sandia National Laboratories in the 1980s.

While Sandia is leading the design efforts, Dynetics has been entrusted with the responsibility of building prototypes and test units. It is worth mentioning that a failure occurred during a launch of the Conventional Prompt Strike program in June 2022 in Hawaii, prior to the ignition of the C-HGB.

The LRHW project represents a significant advancement in the U.S. Army’s offensive capabilities, with hypersonic technology playing a crucial role in achieving enhanced strike capabilities. With Lockheed Martin’s continued partnership and support, the U.S. Army is set to maintain its competitive edge in future conflicts.

