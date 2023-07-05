Loïc Bessilé, solid season with KAS Eupen

Loïc Bessilé spent a more or less successful 2022-2023 season. From substitute to indisputable holder, here are the statistics and the results of the Togolese at the end of the season.

Loïc Bessilé, the Togolese international defender started the season with Sporting Charleroi in the Jupiler pro League but because of the competition in his position which reduced his playing time almost to nothing, he left on loan for 6 months at KAS Eupen. Long before, he spent almost half of the season without playing. The loan to KAS Eupen did him a lot of good since he will be used in 22 matches in all competitions, including 20 in the league and 14 as a starter. He scored 2 goals and received a direct red card and 0 yellow card. He played a total of 1231 minutes.

His 2 goals of the season have been scored inside the box. He created 3 goalscoring opportunities during the season. Sparrowhawk had 455 passes (81%), 2 shots on target, 2 dribbles completed, 20 tackles completed (65%), 35 interceptions, 3 shots blocked, 44 clearances from the feet and 18 from the head. He was in great demand in the 3 defender system imposed by the KAS Eupen coach.

With these fine statistics, Sporting Charleroi did not want to let their 24-year-old player stay at KAS Eupen. The zebras preferred the return of Loïc Bessilé and will probably include him in their plan for the new season which promises to be imminent. Despite the desires of other clubs, it is very likely that he will continue with Sporting Charleroi the coming season.