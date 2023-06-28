Loja, headquarters of the Multidisciplinary Congress of Law – breaking latest news

Invitation to Multidisciplinary Congress of Law.

With the presence of six judges from the National Court of Justice, Loja will host the Multidisciplinary Congress of Law, an activity promoted by the Loja Bar Association together with the Association of Judges and Magistrates of Ecuador.

dates

The activity will take place from Wednesday July 12 to July 14, from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., in the Manuel Carrión Pinzano auditorium of the Loja Judicial Council. To date there are 250 registered.

José Luis Silverio Palacios, president of the College, indicated that the Congress is aimed at students, freelance professionals, college members, judges, and prosecutors.

The magistrates will impart their knowledge:

Mercedes Caicedo, of the Criminal Chamber: sentences with a gender approach.

Iván Saquicela, Criminal Chamber: the double conform in Ecuador.

Enma Tapia, Sala Laboral: collective contracting, components and retirement.

Katerin Muñoz, Sala Laboral: labor prescription, labor rights and the protection of the rights of people with disabilities.

Milton Velásquez, Administrative Litigation Chamber: objective responsibility of the State and the consequences of repetitive actions.

José Suing Nagua, Tax Chamber: improper payment on direct actions and the challenge.

Max Brito Cevallos, president of the Loja-based Association of Judges of Ecuador, indicated that the Congress will generate a change in the vision of professionals, and more than anything it will lead to the debate of various issues in their daily life. (YO)

I like this:

I like Loading…

Related

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

