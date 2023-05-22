“LOJA IS THE HOMELAND OF CASCARILLA OR QUINA” – breaking latest news

Efrain Borrero E.

Three years have passed since Lenin Moreno, President of the Republic, declared the State of Exception for public calamity throughout the Ecuadorian territory, due to cases of coronavirus caused by COVID-19. Through a decree dated March 16, 2020, he ordered that we remain locked up at home.

From that moment on, events, circumstances and vicissitudes occurred that remain fresh in our memory. At this point in time, we are certain that COVID-19 not only changed the way of living, but also of dying, and that it caused changes in all dimensions: physical, social, emotional, cognitive and spiritual, as expressed by Maria Jose Figueroa. A separate chapter is the tremendous economic impact it caused in all countries.

It is claimed that the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic is the greatest global health crisis that humanity has suffered, to which that reckless virus brought it to its knees.

In Loja, the families rioted, providing themselves with what they could, including cards for the game of telefunken. Many of them took refuge in their farms, ranches and vacation homes located in Malacatos, Vilcabamba and other sectors of the province.

The intricate situation we were living in was wrapped in panic, anxiety and uncertainty. Apart from rigorously wearing the mask, keeping our distance, shaking our elbows and depriving ourselves of affectionate hugs, we did not know what to do to face the SARS-CoV2 virus. Social media inundated us with all kinds of opinions. They suggested we ingest chlorine dioxide, get the cow’s vaccine and many other hunting alternatives.

In the midst of despair to strengthen our immune system, and to fight the disease, some vendors appeared offering bottles of sugarcane tips containing fragments of wood, which, according to them, was husk, whose compound had macerated for several days.

Some researchers from the National University of Loja, the organization Nature and International Culture Ecuador and the Private Technical University of Loja, promoted the campaign “La cascarilla DOES NOT cure the coronavirus”, whose objective was to inform, sensitize and create awareness among citizens de Loja about the misuse that was being given to the “cascarilla” bark, since there is no scientific research to verify its effectiveness for the treatment of COVID-19. In addition, they warned of the risk of disappearance of the very few trees of “cascarilla” or quina that remain in Loja

Above that warning, some people drank that bitter concoction, more or less as if they had drawn their swords to face the fearsome virus; and, of course, they commented that they were like new.

I don’t know if it was true that those fragments of wood were made of “cascarilla” or that the results of the concoction have been effective, the only certain thing is that in the families of Loja they spoke insistently of “cascarilla”, although not everyone knows that it was used. It is about the bark of the quina or quino tree that abounded in the area between Cajanuma, Uritusinga and Malacatos, until those forests were devastated without contemplation by greed.

According to the connoisseurs, this crust or “cascarilla” contains various alkaloids useful as antimalarials. Besides, it also has astringent principles and other compounds such as organic acids and terpenes that affect its bitterness.

For a long time the natives used it as a remedy. Some indications indicate that the inhabitants of the Avocado culture were the discoverers of the cascarilla and used it effectively in the field of natural medicine. They crushed the husk until turning it into a powder and used the corn chicha for the infusion.

Félix Paladines says that “Native legend tells us that the Indians drank the water from those small streams in the area that, in their path, washed the roots of the abundant cinchona trees, and that this kept them immune to malaria and other fevers. , reason for which they have always known the virtues of this natural febrifuge”.

The story goes that, in Malacatos, in 1638, a Jesuit missionary had fallen ill with malaria and was assisted by the local cacique Pedro Leyva, who, with his ancestral knowledge, gave him an infusion based on the powder of the “cascarilla” to drink. ”, healing after a few days. The priest was surprised and told his own what had happened.

The Jesuits sent samples of the cascarilla to Lima with the requirement that they be sent to the Vatican apothecary, in order to verify its effectiveness and possible uses. For this fact, in the clerical environment it was known as “bark or powder of the Jesuits”.

Pio Jaramillo Alvarado points out that at that time Don Juan López de Cañizares was Corregidor of Loja, who fell seriously ill with intermittent fever. That Jesuit priest, a friend of his, suggested that he take the remedy that Cacique Pedro Leiva had given him. The Corregidor took it and the cure was quick and definitive.

Coincidentally, in the city of Lima, Mrs. Francisca Enríquez de Ribera, Countess of Chinchón, wife of the Viceroy of Peru, was almost dying suffering from the same ailment. The Jesuits sent him a bundle of cinchona bark from Loja with instructions on its use. The supply of the “husk” allowed him to recover in a miraculous way, for that reason the quina was popularly known as the “countess’s powder”. They also called it “cinchona”, a name that would later be adopted in the universal botanical nomenclature.

The viceroy of Peru, astonished by the curative effect of the concoction, sent samples of the “cascarilla” from Loja to the Royal Apothecary of Spain to analyze its composition and properties. The results were outstanding, giving rise to its prestige in Europe and then globally.

In Europe, among all the husks that were produced in our territory and in Peru, the most accredited and most preferred for its effective results, was that of Loja. It was so valued that at a certain moment of its commercialization, a higher value than gold was paid; that is to say, it became the most important overseas medicinal plant and a not inconsiderable source of enrichment.

The “husk” from Loja aroused the interest of some renowned and illustrious scientists and botanists from different eras, since it was considered the magical medicine of the New World. There were several scientific expeditions that visited Loja, as well as many scientific works and stories that have addressed the subject.

Abel Fernando Martínez assures that the first to describe in writing the bark of the cinchona tree and its medicinal use, was the naturalist, chronicler and Jesuit priest Bernabé Cobo y Peralta, in his Historia del Nuevo Mundo, in 1653, who stated: « In the city of Loja, in the diocese of Quito, a certain breed of large trees grows that have a bark like cinnamon, a little thicker, and very bitter, which, ground into powder, is given to those who have fevers. and with only this remedy they are removed.»

In 1737, La Condamine visited the Cajanuma mountains in Loja, and sent a botanical sample to the Swedish naturalist Carl von Linneo, considered the father of botanical taxonomy, who, aware of the legend of the Countess of Chinchón, baptized the tree with the name of Cinchona officinalis. We clearly understand that the word Chinchón, which is the name of a town in Spain where the viceroy was born, underwent a metamorphosis.

In 1801 Alexander von Humboldt visited Ecuador, and the following year he was in Loja accompanied by the French botanist Bonpland, in order to analyze this febrifuge. Years later, Eugenio Espejo was also a passionate student of the Loja husk, even recommending it to cure gangrene and cancer.

Hernán Sotomayor Veintimilla, Doctor specialist in Homeopathy, assures that the German scholar Samuel Cristian Hahneman, using quinine from Loja in his experiments, discovered the art of healing, that is: homeopathy, giving rise to the study of this new science.

That “tree of life”, which was called the quina or “husk”, for its therapeutic benefits and specificity in the treatment of intermittent fevers or malaria, revolutionized medicine and world pharmacology, and put the name of Loja in style until turning it into the “Homeland of the husk or quina”, as Pío Jaramillo Alvarado called it, making ostensible the immense benefit that it caused to humanity.

We lojanos must know the importance that our husk had in the universal history of medicine, purpose in which, José Carlos Arias Álvarez, director of the Municipal Historical Archive of Loja, has taken pains to promote and promote its wide dissemination in various spaces to local and national level, a commitment to which I enthusiastically join with this simple narrative.