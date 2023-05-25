LOJA SUBZONE WILL ACTIVATE THE POLICE OPERATION “BATTLE OF PICHINCHA” – Diario La Hora

STAFF. The Loja Police have planned to carry out national operations for the holiday of May 24.

Police Subzone No. 11 Loja, without neglecting its specific functions, with the personnel and logistical means available; plan, organize and execute police operations before, during and after; for the control, order and security of the holiday of May 24, which will begin at 12:00 p.m. on this Thursday, May 25, until 06:00 a.m. on Monday, the 29th of this month and year, in the 09 districts of the province of Loja, whose The purpose will be to guarantee citizens the development of their activities normally and in an environment of peace and tranquility.

For this holiday, the National Police in Loja has planned to carry out its actions as follows:

HUMAN TALENT

Directing Police Servants: 75

Operative Police Servers: 1067

Total: 1142

LOGISTIC RESOURCE

Patrol boats: 125

Motorcycles: 134

Heavy: 05

Ambulance: 01

cones: 250

Radios: 375

Specific functions

The permanent slogans (prison center, commercial and banking center) will not be neglected.

The staff will carry out public order maintenance activities

The full capacity of the preventive, investigative and intelligence systems will be activated.

Permanent coordination with the operations office of the Loja Subzone

In the event that adverse events arise, there will be coordination with: SIS ECU-911, Administration, Risk Management, Red Cross, MSP. Fire brigades and more relief agencies that will be vigilant of the events by holiday.

Police operations in:

Terrestrial Terminals and highways

Tourist centers, spas, shopping centers, parks, banks, ATMs, banks and other places with a mass concentration of people.

Preventive patrols will be carried out according to the criminal incidence

Emphasis will be placed on immigration control of foreign citizens

The places of nightlife, bars, discos, tolerance zones will not be the exception.

Likewise, control operations are carried out in parks, cycle paths, and other tourist routes; with the special and operational units of the three subsystems, with the aim of guaranteeing citizen security in these recreation spaces.

Control operations will be carried out to provide security to people, goods; control and maintenance of order, reduction of violence; crime and accident rate.

COMMUNITY PREVENTIVE ACTIONS

The National Police recommends that the general public take into account the following recommendations:

The transfer of values

The community chat

home assignment

Safety button activation

community assemblies

citizen contact

Recovery of public spaces

The National Police reminds citizens to make use of community preventive actions to avoid being a victim of crime.