Loja, with more than 160% of domestic violence – breaking latest news

Domestic violence, a serious problem in the province.

Domestic violence is a problem that affects society—permanently—and is difficult to eradicate, because it goes hand in hand with alcohol consumption. In the province of Loja, more than 160% suffer from this problem.

Types

The Comprehensive Organic Penal Code (COIP), in its article 155, establishes: “Violence is considered any action that consists of physical, psychological or sexual abuse carried out by a family member against the woman or other members of the family nucleus.” ”.

According to Maritza Guayanay Puglla, a member of the Organization Walking Together with Women, the problem has multiple aspects, such as a lack of resources, education and, above all, a lack of values, “this leads some people to believe they are superior and have power over others”.

“We have been working with different public entities to eradicate or minimize domestic violence; However, it is difficult when the consumption of alcohol—many legal, because they are sold in liquor stores that have permits—is high and is a trigger for attacks in the home,” he said.

He added that 5 to 6 women out of every 10 suffer some type of violence; “According to data from the Judiciary Council, in first place is the psychological, followed by the physical, with children and women being the most affected,” she said.

Job

The governor of Loja, Paúl Aguilar Sotomayor, pointed out that the region, despite having a low crime rate (even in several cantons no crimes have been recorded), does have the problem of domestic violence that reaches 160%; To do this, they will work through training and ensure that political leaders and lieutenants become true assistants in the fight against domestic violence in the courts.

They will also monitor and support schools and colleges with workshops to take students to sports and recreation, which are a fundamental part of their growth.

Liqueur

Furthermore, returning to the idea that domestic violence goes hand in hand with alcohol consumption; with the commissioners in the territory they will begin to combat the sale of artisanal liquor, a product that does not have a health registry.

“During the investigations we have detected that this type of liquor not only comes from the parish of Malacatos, but is also arriving from the province of El Oro and there is a possible trajectory that goes through Ambocas, Gualel, Chuquiribamba and, finally, Loja” , he pointed out. (YO)

The COIP, in its article 156, states that the person who, as a manifestation of violence against women or members of the family nucleus, causes injuries, will be punished with the same penalties provided for the crime of injuries increased by one third.

