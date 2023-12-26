Home » Loja, with more than 160% of domestic violence – breaking latest news
News

Loja, with more than 160% of domestic violence – breaking latest news

by admin
Loja, with more than 160% of domestic violence – breaking latest news

Domestic violence, a serious problem in the province.

Domestic violence is a problem that affects society—permanently—and is difficult to eradicate, because it goes hand in hand with alcohol consumption. In the province of Loja, more than 160% suffer from this problem.

Types

The Comprehensive Organic Penal Code (COIP), in its article 155, establishes: “Violence is considered any action that consists of physical, psychological or sexual abuse carried out by a family member against the woman or other members of the family nucleus.” ”.

According to Maritza Guayanay Puglla, a member of the Organization Walking Together with Women, the problem has multiple aspects, such as a lack of resources, education and, above all, a lack of values, “this leads some people to believe they are superior and have power over others”.

“We have been working with different public entities to eradicate or minimize domestic violence; However, it is difficult when the consumption of alcohol—many legal, because they are sold in liquor stores that have permits—is high and is a trigger for attacks in the home,” he said.

He added that 5 to 6 women out of every 10 suffer some type of violence; “According to data from the Judiciary Council, in first place is the psychological, followed by the physical, with children and women being the most affected,” she said.

Job

The governor of Loja, Paúl Aguilar Sotomayor, pointed out that the region, despite having a low crime rate (even in several cantons no crimes have been recorded), does have the problem of domestic violence that reaches 160%; To do this, they will work through training and ensure that political leaders and lieutenants become true assistants in the fight against domestic violence in the courts.

See also  Elections breaking news. Energy, Berlusconi: government to act immediately by decree. Read: whoever made Draghi fall is now demanding measures

They will also monitor and support schools and colleges with workshops to take students to sports and recreation, which are a fundamental part of their growth.

Liqueur

Furthermore, returning to the idea that domestic violence goes hand in hand with alcohol consumption; with the commissioners in the territory they will begin to combat the sale of artisanal liquor, a product that does not have a health registry.

“During the investigations we have detected that this type of liquor not only comes from the parish of Malacatos, but is also arriving from the province of El Oro and there is a possible trajectory that goes through Ambocas, Gualel, Chuquiribamba and, finally, Loja” , he pointed out. (YO)

The COIP, in its article 156, states that the person who, as a manifestation of violence against women or members of the family nucleus, causes injuries, will be punished with the same penalties provided for the crime of injuries increased by one third.

I like this:

I like Loading…

You may also like

To get out of the haze of the...

myth or reality? The scientist’s opinion – Scientific...

Which states are affected by the blizzard in...

Residents of Los Cocos resort to protection for...

Interview with the suspect in the Zhu Ling...

Morocco: 13 new security infrastructures built in 2023

V.Club beats OC Renaissance, Platini Mpiana as “Santa...

NY will give almost 1,500 licenses for marijuana...

Red alert phase in one place in our...

A tall Christmas tree also blows down in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy