Lojana street will be named after the historian Galo Ramón – breaking latest news

In a special program, this Friday, April 21, at 5:00 p.m., in the Ciudadela Riveras de Jipiro, there will be street markings with names of prominent locals, including Galo Ramón Valarezo.

Galo Ramón Valarezo, sociologist, historian and international consultant, with a Master’s in Andean History and a PhD in Latin American History, has written and published eighteen books and more than one hundred articles in various media. Likewise, he has served as a teacher in numerous Latin American universities and postgraduate courses.

In October 2022, he presented volume II of the book The New History of Lojaa production that deals with history from independence to the liberal period.

Due to its extensive history, the Municipality of Loja, for some years, has been developing the project to highlight the contribution of historical figures from Loja that contribute to promoting the identity of the city and province.

In dialogue with Diario Crónica, Galo Ramón Valarezo explained that assigning the nomenclature occurs for several reasons: trying to create the identity of a people, promoting civility and recognizing the work of famous people.

“It is an honor for the modest contributions that one has given; It fills me with joy and also my family, for this gesture of appreciation for my work ”, he expressed.

Assigning the nomenclature or nominating the streets of the different neighborhoods, citadels and urbanizations, with the name of well-known intellectuals, writers, plastic artists and musicians from Loja who, due to their talent, contributed to the aggrandizement of our city, is by resolution of the Cabildo, from Some months ago.

In the act of this Friday, they will also assign streets with the names of Adriano López Mejía, Jorge Guzmán Regalado, and Hermenegildo Sivisaca Conde. (YO)

In August 2022, in the Fabián Tobías Espinoza urbanization, located in the northeastern sector of the city; the Municipality of Loja, proceeded to locate the name of renowned intellectuals, such as: Rubén Darío Ortega Jaramillo, Ecuador Espinosa Sigcho, Teresa Mora de Valdivieso, Aquiles Simancas, Manuel Abarca Toledo, María Elena Cevallos, Maruja Valdivieso, among others.