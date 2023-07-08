Lojano teachers demand payment of the retirement incentive – breaking latest news

Retirees claim their rights against the Government of Loja.

Retired teachers from the province of Loja held a sit-in in front of the Governor’s Office so that, through the representative of the Executive, they made the claim to the ministers known and the payment of the retirement incentive was made.

José Eduardo Morales, president of the Coordinator of Retired Teachers of Loja, indicated that the governor, Eduardo Punín, does not have decision-making power, but he can send some letters, especially to the Ministry of Finance, so that the retirement incentive is paid.

“Although it is true that of the USD 140 million, USD 80 million have been cancelled, our request is that you speed up the rest, and also request an increase in the budget this year, because if it were maintained, it would not be enough for all the teachers in 2019” , said.

In addition, that the retired teachers of 2020 begin to be paid, remaining for the next period of 2021, 2022 and 2023.

Debt

The president of the Coordinator of Retired Teachers of Loja mentioned that in the case of the Ecuadorian Social Security Institute (IESS), the State must pay the debt it maintains with the entity, money that can solve the problems, especially in pensions. “The money that they pay us every month is used to live and buy medicines,” he said.

Order

They ask future assembly members to take ownership of the cause and when they are elected they name the Support Commission for retired teachers, since there was no such predisposition in the dismissed legislators. (YO)

