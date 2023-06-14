Lojanos aspire that the candidates present viable proposals – breaking latest news

Ana Lucía Namicela / Bolívar Loarte / Iván Roldán / Luis Cuenca

The deadlines for the anticipated elections are shortened, and there are new and familiar faces that will seek to arrive at the Carondelet palace as the new president of the Republic of Ecuador. Lojanos point out that there is distrust in the voters because the authorities do not comply with the campaign offers.

The 8 confirmed pre-candidates along with their binomials are: Daniel Noboa and Veronica Abad; Fernando Villavicencio and Andrea Gonzalez; Otto Sonnenholzner and Erika Paredes; Yaku Perez and Nory Pinela; Xavier Hervas and Vega Light; Luisa Gonzalez and Andrew Arauz; Jan Topic and Diana Jacome; Bolivar Armijos and Linda Rosemary.

Criteria

Luis Cuenca Medina

“We have all detected that no one has approached or presented a concrete work plan for the public to analyze and give their favorable or unfavorable opinion to any of the pre-candidacies. Now they are only playing that only the presence of a structure will allow them to win, denoting the absence of planning, which would cause them to fall into the same errors that currently affect them”.

Ivan Roldan Rogel

“After meeting the pre-candidates, it is up to Ecuadorians, when they are candidates, to choose the person who governs the country’s destinies with honesty, transparency and, particularly, achieves a constitutional and institutional transformation, that those of control are autonomous, justice work responsibly, among others. Now the characters, the majority, are the same as always; however, we must analyze their government programs.”

Bolivar Loarte

“Ecuadorians must choose the ‘less worse’ in order to somewhat recover the dignity of our country; above all, to raise the self-esteem of the inhabitants, because they do not want to know anything about politics and it is due to the blows they have received from the rulers who have been in power for more than 10 years and the nation is still in ‘misfortune’, there is no work, insecurity continues and more. It is time for new faces to take the lead and help get the country out of the decline in which it finds itself”.

Ana Lucia Namicela

“The desire of the population are facts and not words or speeches, because when they have come to occupy the position they do not comply, which has caused voters to be skeptical and with many doubts about who to choose to guide the destinies of Ecuador. For example, at present, what afflicts society is insecurity and everyone offers to solve the issue; reduce unemployment so that people do not continue migrating”. (YO)