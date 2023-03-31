Home News Lojanos won medals in the National Karate Championship – breaking latest news
News

Lojanos won medals in the National Karate Championship – breaking latest news

by admin
Lojanos won medals in the National Karate Championship – breaking latest news

With approximately 450 competitors at the national level that are part of clubs, associations and provincial sports federations, the I National Youth Federative Championship (12-13; 14-15; 16-17 years) was held; Under 21 (18-20 years old) and Senior; Ladies and Men, in the Kata and Individual and Team Kumite styles, at the La California Sports Complex, Coliseo Mayor José Saltos Sánchez in the city of Portoviejo, province of Manabí.

The Guerreros del Sur obtained: Bryan Tenezaca (-84 kumite 16-17 years old) gold medal; Karen Apolo (-53 kumite 16-17 years old), gold; Jordi Rosillo (-61 kumite 16-17 years old), gold; Yael Ordoñez (+76 kumite 16-17 years old), silver; Pablo Rosillo (-63kg kumite 14-15 years old), bronze; Evelyn Alvarado (-61kg kumite 14-15 years old), bronze. (D)

See also  Xi Jinping's power rests on a house of cards - Minxin Pei

You may also like

Russia Arrests Wall Street Journal Journalist on Spying...

Baby zebra was born at the Cali Zoo

ROUNDUP: Security workers at London Heathrow Airport go...

“The economy is the main problem with no...

The merchants say enough! – The newspaper

More interlocking between the state and private sectors:...

Armed Forces find abandoned firearm in La Unión

WhatsApp will stop working on these cell phones...

Accident on Reutlinger Strasse

Panama “buries” the case of an 8-year-old girl...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy