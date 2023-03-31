With approximately 450 competitors at the national level that are part of clubs, associations and provincial sports federations, the I National Youth Federative Championship (12-13; 14-15; 16-17 years) was held; Under 21 (18-20 years old) and Senior; Ladies and Men, in the Kata and Individual and Team Kumite styles, at the La California Sports Complex, Coliseo Mayor José Saltos Sánchez in the city of Portoviejo, province of Manabí.

The Guerreros del Sur obtained: Bryan Tenezaca (-84 kumite 16-17 years old) gold medal; Karen Apolo (-53 kumite 16-17 years old), gold; Jordi Rosillo (-61 kumite 16-17 years old), gold; Yael Ordoñez (+76 kumite 16-17 years old), silver; Pablo Rosillo (-63kg kumite 14-15 years old), bronze; Evelyn Alvarado (-61kg kumite 14-15 years old), bronze. (D)